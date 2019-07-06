Angels Theater Company (ATC) will present its fifth annual First Flight Festival July 17-28 at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Studio Theater at the Temple Building, 12th and R streets.
The festival features over 25 short new plays presented in three “flights.” Flight C features students from Malcolm, Nebraska. The plays are all written by members of the Angels Playwriting Collective.
Tickets are $15 for a single flight or $30 for a festival pass. OLLI members receive a $5 discount (only available at the door). Tickets and more information are available at angelscompany.org or 562-686-9247.
ATC is collaborating with Ivanna Cone at Seventh and P streets during July as part of the ice cream store’s Community Cones fundraising effort. The store in the Historic Haymarket’s Creamery Building has created a special flavor called “Curtains Up” featuring red velvet cake and cream cheese. Proceeds from each sale of “Curtains Up” in July will be donated to ATC. On July 30, 10 percent of all sales will go to the Angels. Ivanna Cone will also host “Meet a Playwright” from 6 to 8 p.m. every Sunday in July.
Flight A will be presented at 7:30 p.m. July 17, 19 and 25; 2 p.m. July 21; and 4 p.m. July 27. The Flight A productions are:
• “Cruel to be Kind” by Paula Ray, directed by Timothy Scholl
• “The Wave” by Paul Burrow, directed by Charisa Ramsey
• “Coffee with Ed” by Stephen Enersen, directed by Rachele Stoops
• “Sing Daisy for Me” by Cecilia Burkhart, directed by Scott Glen
• “In N Out Café” by John Burkhart, directed by Mark Mesarch
• “Knock Three Times” by Andy Dillehay, directed by D Chapelle
• “Closing Time” by D Chapelle, directed by Jillian Carter
• “Shall We Dance” by Brigid Amos, directed by Deanna Walz
• “The Male Brain Deconstructed” by Paul Burrow, directed by Judy Hart
• “The Beast” by D Chapelle, directed by Sarah Halstead
• “The Way It Is” by Charisa Ramsey, directed by Rachele Stoops
Flight B will be presented at 7:30 p.m. July 18, 20, 21 and 26; and 8 p.m. July 27. Flight B productions are:
• “A Cool Margarita” by D Chapelle, directed by Andrew Fuller
• “Just a Drill” by Jillian Carter, directed by Judy Hart
• “The Bereaved Widow” by Judy Rae, directed by Barb Keating
• “Blue Screen of Death” by Robin Buckallew, directed by Judy Hart
• “Make My Decision For Me” by Brian Bornstein, directed by Tony Heffner
• “Humpty Dumpty” by Stephen Enersen, directed by Judy Hart
• “A Slight Misunderstanding” by Stephen Enersen, directed by Bob Bonaventura
• “Wheelchair Karma” by Brian Bornstein, directed by Jillian Carter
• “Swipe Left” by D Chapelle, directed by Judy Hart
• “Two Pink Lines” by Jillian Carter, directed by Walter J. McDowell
Flight C plays are written for and presented by youth. ATC collaborates with Malcolm families to offer interested students the opportunity to perform as part of the festival. Flight C will be presented at 7:30 p.m. July 23 and 24 and 2 p.m. July 28. Flight C productions are:
• “A Good Plan” by Robin Buckallew, directed by Walter J. McDowell
• “Playbill, Play Ball” by Linda Howard Cooke, directed by Tami Maytum
• “Blue Screen of Death” by Robin Buckallew, directed by Bob Bonaventura
• “Tax Evasion in Dogtown” by Robin Buckallew, directed by Judy Hart
• “It’s a Worry-ful Life” by Linda Howard Cooke, directed by Bob Bonaventura
• “#Studly Superhero” by Robin Buckallew, directed by Judy Hart
• “The Male Brain Deconstructed” by Paul Burrow, directed by Michael Zavodny
Angels Theater Company, winner of a 2017 Mayor’s Arts Award for Outstanding Arts Organization, creates theater to promote artistic growth, foster community relationships and raise social awareness. ATC nurtures and celebrates theater artists while engaging our community in live theater.
In addition to the First Flight Festival, the public is invited to the ATC’s Salon Reading Series at 2 p.m. on the first Sundays of the month from October through April. For more details, see angelscompany.org.