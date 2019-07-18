This is what Judy Hart envisioned five years ago when the First Flight Festival brought together a collection of local playwrights for a series of short productions.
"I'm basically sitting there watching the joy happen," said Hart, the founder of the Angels Theatre Company who would expand it to include the Angels Play Writing Collective.
The First Flight Festival, which began Wednesday and will run through July 28 at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Solo Theater -- on the first floor of the Temple Building on 12th and R streets -- will feature 26 short-scene plays from some talented local playwrights.
"I look at the playwrights more than the plays for this event," said Hart, who is directing seven of the plays, none of which runs more than 20 minutes. "I get so thrilled when a playwright sits there with joy on their face as they see their words come to life on the stage."
Five years of the First Flight Festival has seasoned Lincoln's play writing community, Hart said.
"They are so much better now," she said.
The Play Writing Collective has proven to be a solid idea by Hart. The group gathers regularly to kick around ideas as well as to critique each other.
"Somebody might come to the collective with an idea and the group might think its a good one, but you have to write it down," she said.
Sometimes, that's where the idea comes to an end.
"Some people don't have the discipline to write it down. Some people don't want it to be read out loud for the group. You have to put yourself out there."
In that group, writers are at their most vulnerable, but the critiques, edits and tweaks make their work better, Hart said. The process prepares them for events like the First Flight Festival.
Local playwright David Chappelle has five of his plays in this year's First Flight Festival. Ground Zero columnist Jillian Carter has two.
The event is broken up into three flights. After each play, the playwright is brought onto the stage to take questions from the audience.
Here are the playwrights and their plays:
FLIGHT A
"Cruel to be Kind" by Paula Ray
"The Wave "by Paul Burrow
"Coffee with Ed" by Stephen Enersen
"Sing Daisy For Me" by Cec Burkhart
"The Male Brain Deconstructed" by Paul Burrow
"Shall We Dance" by Brigid Amos
"The Beast" by David Chapelle
"In N Out Cafe" by John Burkhart
"Knock 3 Times" by Andy Dillehay
"Closing Time" by David Chapelle
"The Way It Is" by Charisa Ramsey
FLIGHT B
"Humpty Dumpty" by Stephen Enersen
"A Slight Misunderstanding" by Stephen Enersen
"Just a Drill" by Jillian Carter
"Wheelchair Karma" by Brian Bornstein
"The Bereaved Widow" by Judy Rae
"Blue Screen of Death" by Robin Buckallew
"Swipe Left" by David Chapelle
"A Cool Margarita" by David Chapelle
"Make My Decision for Me" by Brian Bornstein
"Two Pink Lines" by Jillian Carter
FLIGHT C
"@Studly Superhero" by Robin Buckallew
"Tax Evasion in Dogtown" by Robin Buckallew
"It's a Worryful Life" by Linda Howard Cooke
"A Good Plan" by Robin Buckallew
"Blue Screen of Death" by Robin Buckallew
"Playbill, Play Ball" by Linda Howard Cooke
"The Male Brain Deconstructed" by Paul Burrow