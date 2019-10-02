The role of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, a self-proclaimed “sweet transvestite from Transylvania,” is not for the meek.
He (what is the proper pronoun in these politically charged times?) is diabolical and maniacal. Witty and funny. And sinfully fun, in the same way prank phone calls used to be a hoot.
So wrong, but yet so right.
Frank-N-Furter represents the lingering image — the one you can’t quite shake no matter how hard you try — nearly five decades after “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” first hit Broadway and, two years later, was turned into a movie that became an instant cult classic that endures today.
“My family and friends think that this is my alter-ego,” said Brent Welch, who will play Frank-N-Furter at the TADA Theatre for 16 shows beginning Thursday.
And therein lies the insanity of it all.
By day, the 53-year-old Welch — a graduate of Nebraska Wesleyan’s theater program, is a truly gentle man. He’s a caregiver by trade who gave up his dream of making a living on the stage when his passion became joyless drudgery.
He now takes the stage for the love of his craft. Frank-N-Furter is the perfect role to test his theatrical chops, he says.
“It’s a fun role — challenging, but fun,” he said. “What makes it fun is he’s a character who is so totally out there and different from who I really am. He is so off the wall, coming out, wearing women’s undergarments and high-heeled shoes. He’s snarky and witty and goes from one extreme to the other.
“I enjoy those roles that are bigger than the stage. I find them more challenging. When you play evil people, you need to find ways to make the audience love you because you are evil. That’s the challenge.”
You have free articles remaining.
This is Welch’s second time playing Frank-N-Furter in a TADA production of this show. He played the evil scientist five years ago and Bob Rook didn’t hesitate in calling him back when the decision was made to bring "Rocky Horror" back this fall.
“He knows what it takes to play the part,” said Rook, who last year filled the Halloween-genre productions with “Evil Dead,” but thought bringing back a classic was a better idea this year. “I love 'Rocky Horror.' It’s one of those shows I knew I wanted to do again.”
The plot isn’t so different from Frankenstein — or any other horror movie. A man and a woman find themselves lost on a desolate road on a rainy evening when they get a flat tire. Sound familiar?
Seeking a telephone to call for help, they walk to a nearby castle, where Frank-N-Furter lives. The wackiness begins immediately and takes on a more-sinister tone when the scientist explains that he knows the secret to life itself, which he then proves by bringing his creation, aka Rocky, to life.
In actuality, it’s a flimsy plot — meant to be a parody of science fiction and the B horror movies of the era — but the movie, which was released in 1975, garnered a cult-like following by showing at midnight around the country.
In addition, devoted fans dressed as their favorite characters from the movie, which most notably starred Susan Sarandon and rock singer Meatloaf. Catchy songs and dances (anyone remember “The Time Warp”?) led to audience participation and the strange props — from newspapers to spray bottles to toast (it isn’t just for breakfast anymore) — made theater cleanup a challenge, but kept the crowds coming back each weekend.
“People remember going to the movie as teens,” Welch said. “They are there to have a good time and they will get a little crazier and into it. As an actor on stage, you’re loving it, because you have a crowd just cheering you on and really getting into what’s going on on the stage.”
Rook is trying to draw on that kind of energy by selling prop bags for the audience to participate. In addition, there will be a costume contest on Halloween night and an 11:30 p.m. showing Oct. 19.
“This is so much fun,” Welch said. “I remember sneaking out to the midnight shows when mom and dad were out of town.”
We all do.