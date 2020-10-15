Dixie Longate's 'Tupperware Party' starts six-day Lied Center run Tuesday

“Dixie’s Tupperware Party” comes to the Lied Center for Performing Arts next week, beginning a six-day, seven-performance run Tuesday.
Dixie Longate is the drag persona of actor, writer and comedian Kris Andersson, who for 13 years has been performing as a fast-talking, gum-chewing, ginger-haired Alabama gal, demonstrating alternative uses for Tupperware and selling the goods to the audience.
“It’s sold out all over the country, and it's just hilarious,” said Lied Center Executive Director Bill Stephan. “I love the NBC quote, ‘Not your grandmother's Tupperware party.’ And they do sell. She’s the No. 1 Tupperware salesperson in the world.
"I bought some Tupperware when I saw the show in Denver. I still have it. It's the ultimate adult sippy cup.”
“Dixie’s Tupperware Party” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. each night from Tuesday through Oct. 24. There will be 2 p.m. performances on Oct. 24 and Oct. 25.
Tickets are $14 to $40 and are available at liedcenter.org and by phone at 402-472-4747.
L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.