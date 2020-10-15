 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dixie Longate's 'Tupperware Party' starts six-day Lied Center run Tuesday
View Comments

Dixie Longate's 'Tupperware Party' starts six-day Lied Center run Tuesday

{{featured_button_text}}
Dixie’s Tupperware Party

"Dixie’s Tupperware Party" will bring laughter to the Lied Center stage beginning Tuesday.

 BRADFORD ROGNE, COURTESY PHOTO

“Dixie’s Tupperware Party” comes to the Lied Center for Performing Arts next week, beginning a six-day, seven-performance run Tuesday.

Dixie Longate is the drag persona of actor, writer and comedian Kris Andersson, who for 13 years has been performing as a fast-talking, gum-chewing, ginger-haired Alabama gal, demonstrating alternative uses for Tupperware and selling the goods to the audience.

“It’s sold out all over the country, and it's just hilarious,” said Lied Center Executive Director Bill Stephan. “I love the NBC quote, ‘Not your grandmother's Tupperware party.’ And they do sell. She’s the No. 1 Tupperware salesperson in the world.

"I bought some Tupperware when I saw the show in Denver. I still have it. It's the ultimate adult sippy cup.”

“Dixie’s Tupperware Party” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. each night from Tuesday through Oct. 24. There will be 2 p.m. performances on Oct. 24 and Oct. 25.

Tickets are $14 to $40 and are available at liedcenter.org and by phone at 402-472-4747.

Broadway's Derrick Davis to tell his life story in song Saturday at the Lied
Lied Center's Broadway series delayed a year because of NYC shutdown

Stuart Theater's long history

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Johnny Carson interviews UNL Chancellor Harvey Perlman

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News