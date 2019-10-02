Sophie Harding, like most young girls, grew up at a time when Barbie dolls were everywhere.
"I had a lot of them," said the 22-year-old figure skater from Southern California. "Our room was covered with Barbie and all that jazz."
That jazz, as she put it, included Barbie's dream house, Barbie's boat and, yes, Barbie's Corvette.
So imagine her excitement when she learned she would be playing Barbie in this year's Disney on Ice: Worlds of Enchantment touring show that comes to Pinnacle Bank Arena for five shows this week.
"It was a nostalgic moment for me, like ‘Oh, my gosh,’" she said Wednesday. "I’m bringing my childhood to life, but I’m also bringing the Disney magic to children across the world. That’s special to me, knowing I am giving a special experience."
So is the Barbie she plays similar to the doll she brought to life through her imagination as a child?
"There are some similarities," Harding said. "Barbie is daring and very witty. She’s very fashionable. That’s her personality and I definitely can relate to that as well. I bring back my old memories of playing with my Barbie dolls and bring that to life in the way that I characterize her, so it’s been a lot of fun."
The show features characters from "Toy Story 3," "The Little Mermaid," "Cars" and "Frozen."
It's not often that the Pinnacle Bank Arena floor features ice, but General Manager Tom Lorenz said installing the surface has gone without a hitch this week.
"They started putting down the ice (Tuesday)," he said. "It is real ice. ... It takes about two days to put everything together and get the ice ready."
If there's reason for concern, it might come Saturday, when Disney on Ice has an 11 a.m. matinee scheduled that could cause some gridlock issues with tailgaters, who will be on hand early for the Huskers' 3 p.m. football game against Northwestern.
But Harding doesn't concern herself with what will take place outside the arena. Her goal is creating an environment that children of all ages will remember.
"It’s a great experience for kids," she said. "From the second they walk in the doors, they smell the popcorn and see all the toys and the candy — and, of course, they hear the music. They know all the songs.
"It’s a dream come true for a lot of kids that might not go to see the (Disney) parks."