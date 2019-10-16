Laurence Connor was ready for the challenge about a decade ago when he was presented with the task of restaging “The Phantom of the Opera” while the most popular musical ever was still running on Broadway and in London’s West End.
“I’m not afraid of taking a beloved piece, shaking it up and coming up with a new idea for it,” Connor said by telephone from London.
Connor, who has rethought and redesigned productions of “Les Miserables,” “Miss Saigon” and “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” said the biggest challenge in restaging “Phantom” was the audience’s familiarity with the story.
“The Phantom of the Opera,” after all, has been made into three movies -- from the Lon Chaney version of 1925 to 2004’s film adaptation of the musical, which has run for 33 years in London and 31 years on Broadway and has been seen by more than 140 million people around the world.
“Putting it together, the hardest thing was having the sort of expectations for the audience, that they could see it in a different way,” Connor said. “When a show has been running as long as this, to see it in a different way is difficult. It’s still the same piece but with a little different twist on it.”
To get that twist, Connor went back to Gaston Leroux’s 1909 suspense novel on which Andrew Lloyd Webber based the musical and honed in on the essence of the story.
He said he focused on the relationship of the Phantom and Christine, took away the magical elements and made them human beings.
“There’s this 18-year-old girl who has lost her father, hoping to have a life beyond her father’s death, with no male figures in her life, with this man, he’s abused, beaten and looking for a connection.
“These two lost souls find each other. Perhaps not in the most healthy way, they become one for each other. It’s the human condition, the vulnerability of love itself.”
That directorial vision is at the core of the production, driving the performances and creating the manner in which the lavish production is seen, said Emma Grimsley, who plays Christine.
“Laurence’s direction is one of the parts of the production we’re most proud of,” she said. “It focuses on the humanity of the people. It grounds it. ... It makes our job as actors more interesting. The way Laurence has interpreted the story, it’s not like any other version, it pushes you to find the humanity, in a way. It’s a challenge.”
That story, however, is just part of what has made “The Phantom of the Opera” connect with millions -- as Connor attests.
“It’s one of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s most beautiful scores,” he said. “There’s something in Andrew’s music in this show, you hear it for the first time and you feel like you’ve known it forever. There’s an opulence to it -- the costumes, the sets, the lighting -- you can see all the money in your tickets up there on stage.”
The “money” will come to Lincoln on 20 trucks carrying the most elaborate staging, props and costumes to have come to the Lied Center in its nearly 30 years of existence.
“It still has the chandelier, the operas and everything,” Connor said of the touring production. “Technology has moved so fast, with what can be done with activation, lighting and design, we can do some very interesting, engaging things.”
Recreating the opera house and finding a way to make the chandelier work -- and work quickly was the biggest challenge in creating the touring production, which has been on the road since 2013.
The production design came from the late Paul Brown, the longtime British Royal Opera designer, who was accustomed to three-act operas with a set used for each. “The Phantom of the Opera” moves much faster than those operas and required an innovative bit of staging.
“When you see the wall and the revolving drum, which is pretty amazing, know that it had to do things it wasn’t designed to do,” Connor said. “Now that we know what we’re doing, it works beautifully.”
Connor, who occasionally drops in on the tour “to see how things are getting on and give a few notes to the company” gives an enthusiastic ‘thumbs up’ to the production.
“The tour itself is fabulous. The producers have done such an incredible job of making it work in every venue it goes to. No theater anywhere in America is shortchanged.”
And, Connor said, the focus on the doomed romance that is the essence of the story makes it work, even for those who have seen “The Phantom of the Opera” many times in other productions.
“There’s a real sense that these people can never be together and probably should not be together,” he said. “Even as you follow their journey, you know it wouldn’t work out. It keys into a truth we all know.
“Even though it’s very theatrical and opulent, at the heart of it, there’s no winner in this story. It doesn’t tick off the boxes of a love story we’re used to. But at the end, your heart breaks. I don’t know of any other love story that’s considered one of the greatest love stories ever like that.”