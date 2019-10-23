When Derrick Davis was growing up on Long Island, there was a family Sunday tradition that included listening to gospel music in the morning before going to church, and then in the afternoon, listening to a classical music radio station.
Sometimes, that station would play music from “The Phantom of the Opera,” songs that captured the ear of the young Davis.
“I would beg my mom to please let me get the CD,” Davis said. “I got it and I ended up playing it all the time. For my 11th birthday, they surprised me, took me into the city to see the Phantom, front-row seats and everything. It was an amazing, clearly life-changing experience.
“I came home and told them I wanted to be an actor. My father told me ‘If you want to be an actor, you’re going to have to be a waiter because that’s what actors become.’ I was like ‘OK.’ Now I’m playing the Phantom, not waiting tables.
"It’s a strange, wonderful full-circle experience.”
Davis is the third African American to play The Phantom, the first to do so on a national tour.
But it wasn’t a role he dreamed about playing when he was growing up, studying at Long Island University or even as he began a career that has seen him play Mufasa and Scar in “The Lion King” on tours and on Broadway and Billy Carter Jr. in a Dallas production of “Dreamgirls.”
“My mother always told me I could play the Phantom,” he said. “I’d not thought of that, not because I didn’t want to, I didn’t believe it was something I could see myself doing. To make a long story short, the woman who cast me in 'Dreamgirls' called my agent and wanted to put me in the mix for the part. I got the role.
“My sons, after I got the role, were asking why I was so quiet. It took awhile for me to express it, because of the weightiness, especially today when the country is so divided, of taking it on tour. It definitely is something historic, and I think, important and it still means a lot to me.”
That colorblind casting actually fits easily with the character invented by French novelist Gaston Leroux more than a century ago, Davis said.
“With the Phantom, the only description of him in the novel is that he has ‘skin like parchment’ from the diseases he has,” Davis said. “Anybody could play it.”
And, he said, once the production begins, the color of the performers fades away.
“That’s the beauty of musical theater and art in general,” Davis said. “Once people are exposed to the diversity, creativity and experience, it becomes less of a type. It shouldn’t be a type. It’s human playing humans.
Playing the Phantom isn’t easy, Davis said, because of the physical demands, the 45-minute makeup process for each show and, most critically, the nature of the disfigured, psychologically damaged character.
“It’s one of the most difficult roles I’ve ever played and one of the most difficult I will ever play because of the complexity of his emotional buildup,” he said. “When the musical begins, he’s right at the tipping point. ... For the most part, he’s holding it back. Then in the last scene it all comes rushing out. There’s the difficulty of having all that emotion at the end and the challenge of holding it back, while having it present for the rest of the performance.”
And that performance, Davis said, varies from show to show, largely because he has totally immersed himself into the role.
“It differs based on how Christine is behaving that day or how Raoui is behaving that day,” he said. “When I’m in character as the Phantom, the littlest thing will hit me."
He gave an example:
“The way I see the character, he’s very meticulous -- everything has to be right and in the right place. One show, a stagehand had left a little piece of cloth, by accident, on the corner of the piano. I saw it there. That moment, I had to change the blocking to go over there and fix it, then get back to what we were supposed to be doing. It’s quite intense, but it’s a fun ride.”
Davis is taking that ride 15 times in Lincoln, during a 12-day run at the Lied Center for Performing Arts. He said he likes the longer engagements a whole lot more.
“Yes, yes, yes, absolutely,” he said. “Because we’re basically a Broadway show on steroids, traveling across the country, once we get to a space and do what we need to there, we want to connect with the community, connect them with the art form. We want them to have a lot of opportunities to see it. Many of them come back, tell people about it. You really get that on the long residencies.”
The multiday engagements, with two shows on some days, can be exhausting, Davis said. But it’s always rewarding.
“I get physically tired, very much so, but I don’t get tired of the show,” he said. “That’s why the show has been running for 30-something years. It’s just good.”