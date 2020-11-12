 Skip to main content
COVID postpones Community Playhouse production of 'Almost, Maine to January'
The Lincoln Community Playhouse announced Thursday it is postponing this weekend's production of "Almost, Maine to January," because of a local spike in coronavirus cases.

Lincoln Community Playhouse's performances of "Almost, Maine to January," scheduled for this weekend, have been postponed because of spiking COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County.

Executive Director Morrie Enders said the decision was made after he consulted with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. 

"With such tremendous stress on the community and hospital systems, the Playhouse has chosen to do its part to reduce potential spread by postponing the show," Enders said in a statement.

Tickets will be refunded.

The Playhouse has implemented safety procedures, including weekly COVID-19 tests, mask-wearing, social distancing and sanitizing to make the theater as safe as possible.

A cast member tested positive this week, but weekly tests determined that everyone else in the production tested negative. Enders stressed that the postponement had nothing to do with this week's positive case.

The show is being postponed "due to the intense spiking this week in the community and our commitment to safety of our volunteers and audience," he said.

