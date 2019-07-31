So how terrifying is getting on stage for the first time to attempt stand-up comedy?
Ask Josh Johnson -- who's fresh off a weekend in Montreal, where he opened for Trevor Noah, host of "The Daily Show" and will play four shows this weekend at The Comedy Loft -- who, at the tender age of 24, is setting the comedy world on its ear.
"It's like graduation day, picture day and forgetting your pants all wrapped into one," said the Louisiana native who now lives in Chicago. "... It's like stopping a mugger and everyone telling you after how brave you are. It's only then that you think about all the things that could have gone wrong."
Few things have gone wrong thus far for the native of Natchitoches, Louisiana.
He survived that first on-stage encounter and soon after made the move to Chicago, a place that has groomed its share of comedy immortals -- Bill Murray, Richard Pryor and John Belushi quickly come to mind -- and is quickly blazing his own trail.
Johnson's first trip to Lincoln is one he doesn't take lightly.
"I'm always excited about seeing a new place," he said. "I'm not familiar with the culture, but I love going to never places and meeting the people. ... I think, will be a lot like the suburbs of Illinois. It'll be family-friendly and will have a homey feel to it."
At a time where cable TV networks and streaming services have dived headfirst into stand-up comedy -- something that has launched comics into the main stream -- Johnson said touring is still the most important part of the profession.
"It's the lifeblood of what you're trying to do," he said. "You have to go on the road and get on stage."
In 2016, he toured 80 dates. He was on the road a little less last year as he focused on more television appearances, but will be back on tour for more than 80 dates.
"The television appearances are what make people want to come and see you," he said.
Johnson has written more than 290 episodes of "The Daily Show" as well as doing guest appearances on "Conan," and "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and being the featured comedian on a Comedy Central program.
So how did this all happen so quickly? Clearly, he's got a ton of skill as an observational comedian. He also knows what he doesn't know about his craft and has taken the time to study -- and learn from -- those who came before him, the late Pryor and George Carlin among them.
Carlin, who died 11 years ago last month, "continued the work that Lenny Bruce started (by) making any topic that was taboo fair game, creating space to question authority and making room for dissenting opinions," Johnson wrote on a recent Facebook post that paid homage to Carlin.
That's not to say that Johnson is controversial in any way. He shies away from political humor, opting more for the hard-earned laughs that come from making an everyday experience -- already relatable -- a hilarious story.