The daughter traveled to Brownville last week and sprinkled ashes around the sapling planted in her parents’ honor. A red-leafed beauty on a hill, looking down at the village theater they founded and ran for 30 years.
She wrote an obituary for the newspaper — one obituary for both her parents, a tale of love and an homage to their long and storied careers. Henry the director. Phyllis the costume designer.
They both died in September, she wrote.
“Henry and Phyllis, closing the final chapter of their life-long love story, died just six days apart. Henry on September 14, 2019, and Phyllis on September 20, 2019.”
Her dad was 88, Annette Hinrichs said Monday. Her mom was 83. Henry had vascular dementia and congestive heart failure. In their last years, they lived together in the memory care unit at Independence House, where they were lovingly looked after.
Henry entered hospice there this summer and, weeks later, when Phyllis fell ill and was hospitalized for a life-threatening infection, he died.
When his partner of 62 years heard the news, she refused to take her medication, the daughter said.
The word of their passing has spread and former students from Nebraska Wesleyan — and fans of their art — are making plans to return for a memorial service this weekend.
The story of the Blankes — Mr. and Mrs. B — begins in 1955. The young drama teacher at Superior High and the Cottey College graduate who volunteered to sew costumes for his play, who fell in love and married two years later.
On the dot, as Henry would tell a newspaper reporter.
“I always tell people my parents had three children,” Hinrichs said in one of the many feature stories written about her parents. “Me, my brother Greg and the theater.”
Her mom set up playpens in the costume room on the Wesleyan campus. Later, Annette and Greg would walk over after school. Sleep in a back room piled with fabric during late-night rehearsals.
Henry started teaching at Wesleyan in 1963; Phyllis two years later. He became the director of theater there in a career that spanned 37 years. Phyllis was an associate professor teaching costume design, wig design and makeup. She built the costume library from a handful of pieces to more than 40,000, carefully cataloged and stored.
And they did so much more.
In 1967, they helped start the Brownville Village Theatre — buying an old church for $5 and building it into a regional treasure with the help of friends Randall and Jane Smith, and the support of the college and the Nebraska Historical Society.
Five plays each summer in repertory, the two of them acting in the last play each season.
“They were amazing people,” Gwyneth West said. “And I like to say they still are because they are so alive in those of us they taught.”
West is a professor of costume design and creativity at the University of Virginia, almost set to retire. She’ll be back this weekend to say goodbye to her mentors.
“They taught me what it really means to have commitment and responsibility and to step up to the plate. It was one of those nurturing environments … it was like the ultimate family, except all of the kids were the same age.”
The group of students — 10 or 12 each summer — would stay up until 2 a.m. learning lines and sewing and rehearsing, and find themselves sleeping on their lunch breaks and forging lifelong friendships.
“It was such a beginning for me and it has been for so many,” West said.
And not just for students who made a career of theater.
Lincoln attorney Bob Bartle spent a summer in Brownville after his 1972 graduation. The English and speech major with a theater minor was unsure of his next educational steps, and Henry talked him into trying a rep season.
“They were a remarkable couple,” Bartle said. “They were just so completely in love with the theater.”
He never saw them argue and he rarely saw one without the other.
“You got two for one.”
The pair was firm and candid with their students, he said. And they expected much.
Taskmasters, their daughter said.
But more than that. They were loving and kind and open, the daughter said. Ahead of their time and inclusive in every way.
“I shared my parents with a lot of people,” Hinrichs said. “A lot of the students had parents that didn’t understand them, parents that didn’t like the lifestyles they chose or their sexual orientation.”
Her parents stood in the gap.
“They thought all people should be given a chance.”
And nobody worked harder than Henry and Phyllis.
The pair won the Governor’s Arts Award in 1979 for their dedication to the Brownville theater. Twenty years later, Henry received the Kennedy Center Medallion of Excellence bestowed by the Kennedy Center for the Arts.
In 2015, Nebraska Wesleyan unveiled the Phyllis Chard Blanke Costume Collection in her honor. A costume library unrivaled in the Midwest and beyond.
Phyllis had won another award in 1998: The Chairman’s GOAL Award from Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital for her tireless efforts to recover after a cerebral aneurysm the year before.
The aneurysm had left her with weakness on her left side and short-term memory loss.
Henry retired the following year.
They turned over the Brownville Village Theatre to a new director.
But they kept going to plays; 250 or more after their retirement, their daughter says.
At 4 p.m. Friday, former students will gather in a fitting place — at the theater on the Nebraska Wesleyan campus — to remember Mr. and Mrs. B.
And Saturday, a memorial service for Henry and Phyllis Blanke is set for 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Lincoln.
According to the the couple’s obituary, a reception featuring cookies and lemonade will follow the service.
“In true Brownville Theatre fashion.”