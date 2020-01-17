Carson school presents 'Julius Caesar' this weekend

The Johnny Carson School of Theatre and Film is presenting three showings of "Julius Caesar" this weekend.

The production, which began Thursday in the Lab Theatre, located on the third floor of the Temple Building, 12th and R streets, will have 7:30 p.m. shows on Friday and Saturday, as well as an additional matinee at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The Shakespearean play stars Michael Zavodny as Julius Caesar. Emma Parizek is playing the role of Marc Antony, Jesse Turos will play Brutus, and Mia Hilt will play Cassius.

The play, written in the 16th century, remains relevant today by raising questions regarding fate's force versus mankind's capacity for free will.

Caesar's rising power is seen as a threat as Cassius and Brutus blame themselves for their own lack of self-assertion.

Throughout the play, characters confuse their private selves with their public selves, which transforms them into ruthless political machines.

"Julius Caesar" considers the relationship between rhetoric and power. The ability to make things happen by words alone is the most powerful type of authority.