Pas de Deux provides more than just dance steps to its students. It provides a safe place for students to grow physically, mentally and emotionally -- to let go of the world that weighs them down and dance from their hearts.
Through teaching technique, Pas de Deux encourages students to just let go and find the rhythm and joy within. As a non-competitive studio, the students can simply set individual goals and work to improve themselves to achieve those goals. The students enjoy working with and encouraging each other as they grow together. There's a real feeling of family within Pas de Deux.
Kaitlyn Rutt danced with Karen McWilliams School of Dance and continued with Pas de Deux for the last 13 years. She was an assistant the last few years and just danced the role of Dorothy in Pas de Deux's production of Wizard of Oz in this spring's recital finale.
"You join the studio to learn how to dance, but you leave with so much more ... dance skills, confidence, poise, better character, and many friends that are more like family," Kaitlyn says. She has two younger sisters who also dance at the studio and enjoy spending time there whether they have class or not.
Julie Zehr's daughter, Jordyn, has also grown up in the studio; she joined when she was just 4.
"The studio has been instrumental in Jordyn's development," Julie says. "She has grown so much as a dancer -- with her technique, strength and poise. But additionally, the studio has provided her significant friendships with other dancers and opportunities to help teach classes."
Wendy Kohtz, whose children are new to the studio, also feels that Pas de Deux has so much to offer.
"They do a wonderful job of teaching dance technique in a way that is fun and inviting for children," she says. "We found the studio and other dancers to be warm, welcoming and supportive. My children love Ms. Jamie and can't imagine dancing anywhere else."
Pas de Deux will begin its eighth year this fall, with more than 50 years of combined teaching between owners Tricia Aldag and Jamie Tesch and their staff. They look forward to continuing to grow beautiful dancers and build relationships.