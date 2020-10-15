Broadway's Derrick Davis to tell his life story in song Saturday at the Lied

Carney and Davis each were out of work after the “Carousel” production closed in early March. Last week, it was announced that Broadway will remain closed through May.

“A lot of my colleagues have decided to leave New York and leave the industry,” Davis said of the ongoing shutdown. “To be out of work for a year and a half is hard for anyone, even if they’d been successfully employed. I’m just hoping for TV and film work as it continues to open up, finding something there.”

Davis does have another performance on his schedule, a North Carolina production of “I Believe,” an opera about the life of Martin Luther King Jr.

That opera features a primarily Black cast. But Broadway has a long way to go in employing Black actors and writing shows that include Black characters, themes and stories.

“I can’t say things are where they should be,” Davis said. “There’s a lot of education that needs to be done about color-blind casting and playing roles that Blacks have not played before.

“It’s been an honor to be that person in the role of the Phantom. To be able to come back to Lincoln and tell my story speaks to that, too. I think it’s important we celebrate the successes we have as we continue pushing the movement forward.”