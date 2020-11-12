Broadway songs, two documentaries and a concert for Ruth Bader Ginsburg set for Lied Center this week

A show made up of Broadway hits sung by Broadway stars, a two-night film festival and a concert in honor of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg are on tap at the Lied Center for Performing Arts in the next week.
“On Broadway,” which will be performed at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday, is the latest New York show to make its way to Lincoln during the pandemic when most theaters are shut down.
The production highlights the music from Broadway’s latest blockbusters, including “Moulin Rouge,” “Hamilton,” “SIX” and “Dear Evan Hansen,” along with hits from classics like “West Side Story” and “The Lion King,” all sung by some of New York’s top Broadway talent.
The MOSAIC Film Festival, set for Tuesday and Wednesday evenings, will feature two movies by native Nebraskan filmmaker Ingrid Holmquist that fit into the Lied’s ongoing MOSAIC series presenting idea-driven, inclusive work.
The first film to be shown, on Tuesday, will be: “Chief Standing Bear’s Journey to Statuary Hall.”
Presented in partnership with the Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Office of the Chancellor, the documentary recounts the story of Ponca Chief Standing Bear and his trailblazing human rights court case in 1879 leading to his designation as a Nebraska hero with his statue dedicated and installed in the U.S. Capitol’s Statuary Hall in 2019.
A discussion will follow the movie with panelists Sen. Tom Brewer, Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs Executive Director Judi gaiashkibos, Standing Bear sculptor Benjamin Victor and Holmquist.
“Guanajuato Norte” will screen at 7 p.m. Wednesday. This BAFTA Award-winning documentary follows Wenceslao Contreras Galvan, a migrant farmworker in Connecticut, and his sacrifice of being away from his family to provide a better life for his children in Mexico.
A discussion will follow with panelists Dr. Lazaro Arturo Spindola, Latino American Commission executive director; state Sen. Tony Vargas; Schuyler Geery-Zink, Nebraska Appleseed Immigrants and Communities Program staff attorney; and Holmquist.
Thursday will be “The Love and Justice Concert: In Honor of Justice Ginsburg.”
Performed by soprano Jamie Marie Webb, the concert will consist of a song cycle featuring works by three female composers, “Wider Than the Sky” by Lori Laitman, “Pot Roast ala RBG” by Vivian Fung, a work commissioned by Jane and James Ginsburg in celebration of their mother’s 80th birthday; and “My Dearest Ruth,” by Stacy Garrop, a piece based on final writing of the late justice's husband Martin that also was commissioned in celebration of her 80th birthday.
Both the MOSAIC Film Festival and "The Love and Justice Concert" will be streamed on Facebook and the Lied’s webpage and will have an in-person audience. Those events are free. But tickets are required and can be obtained at liedcenter.org.
Tickets are on sale for “On Broadway” at liedcenter.org, by phone at 402-472-4747 and at the Lied Center box office.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com.
