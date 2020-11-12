Broadway songs, two documentaries and a concert for Ruth Bader Ginsburg set for Lied Center this week

A show made up of Broadway hits sung by Broadway stars, a two-night film festival and a concert in honor of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg are on tap at the Lied Center for Performing Arts in the next week.

“On Broadway,” which will be performed at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday, is the latest New York show to make its way to Lincoln during the pandemic when most theaters are shut down.

The production highlights the music from Broadway’s latest blockbusters, including “Moulin Rouge,” “Hamilton,” “SIX” and “Dear Evan Hansen,” along with hits from classics like “West Side Story” and “The Lion King,” all sung by some of New York’s top Broadway talent.

The MOSAIC Film Festival, set for Tuesday and Wednesday evenings, will feature two movies by native Nebraskan filmmaker Ingrid Holmquist that fit into the Lied’s ongoing MOSAIC series presenting idea-driven, inclusive work.

The first film to be shown, on Tuesday, will be: “Chief Standing Bear’s Journey to Statuary Hall.”