Broadway is contemplating whether coronavirus should close theaters now

Here’s an idea for performance addicts: Let’s take a break from the crowds and discover what’s available online. I’m looking forward to seeing “Passion”

For those artists whose dreams and checking accounts are being shattered by this crisis, the pain is hard to fathom. Political action is the only way to deal with the nation’s tenuous social safety net. But perhaps Shakespeare’s example can assuage some career anxiety. When the plague hit London in 1592, Shakespeare was a young playwright just making his mark. Rather than rue his bad luck, he turned to poetry and became renowned as the author of “Venus and Adonis” and “The Rape of Lucrece,” honing skills that would only sharpen the verbal dexterity of his plays when the theaters reopened.

I’m as much of a tennis nut as I am a theater lover and I’m gutted that the 2020 BNP Paribas Open, which was to have started this week in Indian Wells, Calif., has been called off

Yesterday, it was reported

One source of stressful perplexity these days is the inconsistency of the response. Coachella is off

What’s a theater critic to do? I don’t have masks, and if I did, I’d donate them to the nearest hospital. I have some hand sanitizer, but not enough to get me through the spring season.