Bringing the laughs: TADA renovates theater to include a comedy stage

"I had such an amazing time in Lincoln last year," said Rhodes, who will return Nov. 6-7. "I'm so glad they're opening back up. It's a town that really loves comedy — and also great coffee."

The improvements turn the space into an intimate, viable and — more important — safe venue, Rook said.

"We have gone above and beyond to make sure patrons have peace of mind when they come to a show," he said. "The purification system is amazing."

But will that be enough to attract audiences?

"People like comedy and they like live comedy," said local comedian and corporate speaker Juli Burney, who served as a consultant on the project. "I think some people are ready to come out again.

"We have to expect lower numbers and plan accordingly. Because of that, we go into this without as much pressure to have to fill the house."