Bringing the laughs: TADA renovates theater to include a comedy stage
Bringing the laughs: TADA renovates theater to include a comedy stage

Comedy Loft

Gayle Becwar performs at the Comedy Loft in 2018. The club closed in July, but Bob Rook has refurbished the TADA Theatre — across the hall — to include a small comedy club.

 Megan Rook, Courtesy photo

Bob Rook says there was nothing simple about the decision to permanently close the Comedy Loft in late July.

Three months later, he's relieved it didn't kill comedy in Lincoln.

He saw to that by making the most of a coronavirus-mandated hiatus to refurbish the TADA Theatre — across the hall from the former Comedy Loft — at 700 P St.

Lincoln's Comedy Loft permanently closes

Rook, TADA's managing artistic director, worked with his staff to restructure the scenery shop, build a bar, add an air-purification system and redesign a small stage off the main theater that will seat up to 30 people — about half of full capacity — until virus restrictions are lifted.

"We can make money with this setup," Rook said of the Comedy Cabaret Series that will launch next month with the return of Erica Rhodes.

Rhodes, the nationally known comic who has appeared on NBC's "Bring the Funny" as well as guest spots on "Modern Family," “Veep” and “New Girl,” made her Lincoln debut at the Comedy Loft last year and is excited about coming back to the Midwest — and opening a new venue.

"I had such an amazing time in Lincoln last year," said Rhodes, who will return Nov. 6-7. "I'm so glad they're opening back up. It's a town that really loves comedy — and also great coffee."

Erica Rhodes: Actress turned comedian -- 'Standup comedy has become my real passion'

The improvements turn the space into an intimate, viable and — more important — safe venue, Rook said.

"We have gone above and beyond to make sure patrons have peace of mind when they come to a show," he said. "The purification system is amazing."

But will that be enough to attract audiences?

"People like comedy and they like live comedy," said local comedian and corporate speaker Juli Burney, who served as a consultant on the project. "I think some people are ready to come out again.

"We have to expect lower numbers and plan accordingly. Because of that, we go into this without as much pressure to have to fill the house."

Dixie Longate's 'Tupperware Party' starts six-day Lied Center run Tuesday

Other comedy ventures have yet to return. Brad Stewart's weekly Zoolarious comedy showcase at Zoo Bar has yet to resume since shutting down last spring.

With TADA, the plan is to hold at least one Comedy Cabaret show each month, Rook said. More shows are likely when there isn't a scheduled play or musical on the TADA main stage.

Alex Hoover, fresh off an appearance on "America's Got Talent," has been booked to play the Comedy Cabaret in early December.

"The bookers really loved what we were doing with the Comedy Loft," said Rook, who just signed a lease extension at the Haymarket venue while also naming Sandy Streeter the director of comedy for the Comedy Cabaret series. "We've got a lot of people wanting to come here.

"I feel really good about everything being in place."

Reach the writer at 402-473-7391 or psangimino@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @psangimino

