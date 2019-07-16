{{featured_button_text}}
Blue Man Group

Tickets are now on sale for Blue Man Group, which will perform Jan. 29 through Feb. 2, 2020, as part of the Lied Center's 30th anniversary season.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF THE LIED CENTER

Tickets for the Blue Man Group’s Lied Center for Performing Arts performances are now on sale for individual purchase. Prior to Tuesday, tickets for the six performances set for Jan. 29 - Feb. 2 were only available as part of season ticket packages.

The Blue Man Group, a bald-and-blue trio, will be performing a new show, “Speechless” during their first Lincoln appearance since 2013.

Tickets are available for all six performances. Tickets are $17.50 to $69 and are available at the Lied Center box office, liedcenter.org and by phone at 402-472-4747.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSWolgamott.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott is an entertainment reporter and columnist.

Load comments