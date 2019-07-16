Tickets for the Blue Man Group’s Lied Center for Performing Arts performances are now on sale for individual purchase. Prior to Tuesday, tickets for the six performances set for Jan. 29 - Feb. 2 were only available as part of season ticket packages.
The Blue Man Group, a bald-and-blue trio, will be performing a new show, “Speechless” during their first Lincoln appearance since 2013.
Tickets are available for all six performances. Tickets are $17.50 to $69 and are available at the Lied Center box office, liedcenter.org and by phone at 402-472-4747.