Blixt: Growing goodness with the arts

When the idea of Blixt came about, Wahlqvist was director of education at the Lied Center for Performing Arts, and Boesen, the Lied’s creative services specialist. “We gave a year’s notice to finish projects at the Lied and plan for what was next,” Boesen said.

Blixt started as a limited liability company (LLC), trying a model that was unusual for an arts organization. Boesen and Wahlqvist quickly realized they needed to be a nonprofit in order to have access to resources and partnerships that maximized their potential.

“Forming deep relationships is central to our work,” Boesen said. “We collaborate and consult with experts at other organizations in order to create initiatives and curricula that are as valuable for adults as they are for kids.”

At the Lied, Wahlqvist and Boesen worked together on the commissioned original musical “Puddin’ and the Grumble,” written by Boesen and David von Kampen, which addressed childhood hunger. Inspired by the Lincoln Vital Signs report that shined a light on childhood poverty, they worked with experts at the Food Bank of Lincoln and received funding from the Lincoln Community Foundation.