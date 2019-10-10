The Confucius Institute of Chinese Opera at Binghamton University will perform its "Amazing China!" show at the Lied Center for Performing Arts Saturday.
The show will include five Beijing Opera excerpts, a pair of Chinese flute solos and traditional Chinese vocal music. Performers include faculty from Binghamton University and the National Academy of Chinese Theater Arts.
Over the past nine years, the Confucius Institute of Chinese Opera has performed in nearly 30 different states across the US and internationally in Europe and Central America.
The opera is a nonprofit organization jointly formed by Binghamton University and the National Academy of Chinese Theater Arts, and is sponsored by the Confucius Institute Headquarters in Beijing, China.
The Binghamton's Confucius Institute’s group is the only performance group in the U.S. to feature Beijing Opera.
The performance is co-sponsored by the Confucius Institute at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Tickets for the 7 p.m. performance are $14.50 to $29 and are available at the Lied Center box offices, liedcetner.org or by phone at 402-472-4747.