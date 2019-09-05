Lewis Black wants your rants about Lincoln.
The Grammy Award winning stand-up comedian and “The Daily Show” regular, known for his belligerent, angry “rants” about politics, media and life in general is looking for similar takes on Lincoln that he’ll use when he comes to the Lied Center for Performing Arts on Sept. 20
He’s been soliciting rants from his fans -- and each show’s prospective audience -- for a few years. That process began when he started doing an online Q-and-A after each of his live shows and directed some of the discussion to the next city where he is scheduled to perform.
“The show’s now about the community I’m in,” Black said Wednesday. “So when I come to Lincoln, I’ll ask people to send in their rants and anything else they want to say about their city. They can yell about anything they’d like in Lincoln.”
Black will read a rant or two at the Lied Center and also is likely to take some shots at Nebraska and its politicians -- Sen. Ben Sasse, he says, is a “real piece of work.”
“It’s evolved into a show written by the city and state I’m coming to,” Black said. “I’ve been doing rants for years. Now it’s their chance.”
Rants can be submitted on Black’s website -- lewisblack.com -- under the “Live Lewis” tab.
Tickets for Black’s show are $39.50 to $69.50 and are available at the Lied Center box office, liedcenter.org or by phone at 402-472-4747.