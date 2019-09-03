Erin Poor is Lied Center for Performing Arts royalty -- the granddaughter of Sheila Griffin, its first project director -- even if her formal training might be more suited to down the block, at the Sheldon Art Museum.
Her master's degree in art history from Tufts University paved her road back to Nebraska, where she spent 2½ years as an assistant curator of education at the Sheldon.
But the pull of the Lied Center, a place that holds so many wonderful childhood memories, was too great to resist for Poor, who is completing her third year as its education and community engagement director.
She'll tell you that this was all meant to be -- kismet, in the same way a fairy tale finds its way to happily ever after -- and the difference between two of Lincoln's iconic artistic wonderlands isn't all that vast.
"I've always been surrounded by artists," she said. "Artists complete their own lanes. That's the joy of what I do. These people are creating all the time.
"This (position) has taught me to look at the world in a different way. It's very inspiring to think differently."
Poor's last two years of toil will come to fruition in the next week when the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers holds its biennial Grow A Show workshop in Lincoln Sept. 10-12.
ASCAP's workshops are designed to seek stellar new musicals with a potential Broadway trajectory. Lincoln is one of just three cities -- New York and Los Angeles are the others -- to host the workshops.
"This is an opportunity for the Lied Center to distinguish ourselves," Poor said. "We've been dedicated to creating a cultural hub here in the center of our country. We feel like this workshop is an opportunity to establish ourselves as a cultural beacon between the coasts."
This is the fourth ASCAT workshop in Lincoln. In 2013, locals were treated to an early peek at "The Prom," which this year was nominated for several Tony Awards.
"It was so exciting to see a piece of work that was in development here in Lincoln gain such popularity and success," Poor said. "It's exactly what this program is about."
The Grow A Show workshop has gained momentum every year. This year, there were 145 scripts submitted -- by far the most ever -- for the Lincoln workshop. A selection committee whittled down the entries to two finalists, which will be performed in a staged reading format for a panel of industry experts on the Johnny Carson Theatre stage.
"Real Genius," a musical by Matthew Puckett, is the story of a young Albert Einstein, who falls madly in love with Mileva Maric, while risking everything he has to find the perfect unified field theory.
The 50-minute scene, which is directed by Becky Boesen and is under the musical direction of Liz Stinman, will be performed at 7:30 on Tuesday at the Carson Theatre and will include feedback from the expert panelists.
"Modern," written by Selda Sahn and Derek Gregor, follows a group of Amish teenagers on their Rumspringa, that time when teens are given more personal freedom which ends with the choice of baptism into the church or leaving the community.
The scene, is directed by Alisa Belflower and is under the musical direction of Andy Collopy, will be performed at the Carson Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and will be followed by expert feedback.
Tony Award-nominated composer Scott Frankel and lyricist Michael Korie, who has written the lyrics for many of Frankel's musicals, including "War Paint" and "Grey Gardens," headline the expert panel.
“We are thrilled to have some of Broadway’s most respected experts at the Lied Center,” said Bill Stephan, Lied Center executive director. “It is exciting to watch workshop participants grow and flourish on their path to Broadway. Partnering with ASCAP for these biennial workshops is completely aligned with our mission and the Lied is proud to be a part of it.”
These readings are open to the public and offer a rare glimpse into the evolution of a new musical. Tickets for the staged readings are free and general admission, but must be reserved.
In addition, there is a 90-minute "Broadway at the Lied" performance scheduled for Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., on the Lied Center's main stage. The free performance will feature some of area's top singers and dancers.