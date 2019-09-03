If You Go

ASCAT Grow A Show Workshop

Sept. 10-12 at the Lied Center

Schedule of events

Tuesday

Performance of 50-minute staged reading of "Rebel Genius" by Matthew Puckett (with feedback), 7:30 p.m., Carson Theatre

Admission: Free

Wednesday

Broadway at the Lied performance, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Main Stage

Admission: Free

Thursday

Performance of 50-minute staged reading of "Modern" by Selda Sahin and Derek Gregor (with feedback), 7:30 p.m., Carson Theatre

Admission: Free

Ticket information: Tickets are available at the box office at 12th and R Streets or by phone at 402-472-4747. Tickets for all events at the Lied can be reserved online at LiedCenter.org.