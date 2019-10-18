Our November cover features Dean Haist, founder and president of Arts Incorporated, who develops and manages local nonprofit arts. From his unconventional office, which includes a cockatoo, two cats, fish tanks and a jungle of plants, Haist manages, organizes and sets up concerts, performers and events.
If you have been to an indoor or outdoor concert series, a musical at the Lied Center or one of the big musical acts at Pinewood Bowl or Pinnacle Bank Arena, chances are you have heard Haist play, or he organized the music, the accompanying band, the performance – or even the entire thing.
Haist is also an accomplished trumpet player. He has appeared on records for Bright Eyes, Cursive, and played onstage with Maroon Five (Haist and Lincoln native James Valentine are good friends). Recently, he organized and played in the accompaniment for “Weird Al” Yankovic during his July 31 concert at Pinewood Bowl, as well as The Beach Boys, Doc Severinsen, The Mynabirds and – well, one could go on and on.
See more details in Greg Walklin’s cover story, which will be posted on this site Monday, Oct. 21. We thank Lincoln Journal Star photographer Gwyneth Roberts for shooting this month’s cover photo.
Hub & Soul
A welcome new addition to Lincoln’s outdoor concert scene this year was Hub & Soul at the Union Plaza Amphitheater. The series filled a gap in outdoor music after some other outdoor concert series ended in August. Hub & Soul supports Lincoln’s parks and trails. See the details on this website.
Inspiring women
You have free articles remaining.
In case you missed this fall’s Inspire Awards, Alice Dittman, former president and CEO of Cornhusker Bank, was named Woman of the Year at the fifth annual Inspire – Celebrating Women’s Leadership Awards at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Dittman was a leader at the bank her family owned for nearly 40 years. In 2011, she started a $1 million micro-lending program for entrepreneurs.
Ten other women were honored with Inspire Awards. Keynote speaker Rhonda Revelle, longtime Husker head softball coach, outlined five keys to living an inspired life. The event is hosted by the Journal Star, and award winners are selected by the Inspire advisory board. See more details and my photos on this website.
Local gem
In addition to November being state championship time for high school football and volleyball, it’s a good month to visit a real Lincoln gem – the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame. See story on this site.
I appreciate your ideas
I’d like to know what kinds of stories you want to see and any other suggestions you have for L Magazine. Please email those to mschwaninger@journalstar.com or call me at 402-473-2644. As always, I appreciate your “Likes” and comments on the L Magazine Facebook page as well.