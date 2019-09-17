{{featured_button_text}}
Art in the Garden

Young Lulu Klein (center) and her mom Zoe Ebers (second from right) join in a demonstration by dancers from Nia Lincoln at the seventh annual Art in the Garden art show and sale last Saturday, Sept. 14. The show featured over 50 artists from Noyes Art Gallery displaying their work at the Sunken Gardens, 27th and Capitol Parkway. The event supports the Sunken Gardens. This year’s garden theme is “Moon River,” created by garden designers Steven Nosal and Alice Reed and their army of volunteers. The event provided a colorful setting for art, music and dance performances, much of which reflected the garden theme. Watch for more details and photos Oct. 24 in the November L Magazine.

 PHOTO BY JOHN SCHWANINGER
