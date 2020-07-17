Angels festival & 'Shadows' premiere at Lied in July

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Angels Theater Company (ATC) will present its sixth annual First Flight Festival and the premiere of "Shadows & Light: Untold Stories" in July at the Johnny Carson Theater in the Lied Center for Performing Arts, 12th and Q streets.

The First Flight Festival began Thursday, July 16 and continues this weekend at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 18 and at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 19.

"Shadows & Light: Untold Stories" begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 24 and Saturday, July 25, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 26.

Tickets are available through the Lied Center Box Office at liedcenter.org and 402-472-4747. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, all those attending are required to wear masks while in the Lied Center. All seating will be reserved to allow for social distancing, and 42 to 72 tickets will be available for each performance. Additional information and safety measures can be found at angelscompany.org.