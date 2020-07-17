Angels festival & 'Shadows' premiere at Lied in July

Angels Theater Company (ATC) will present its sixth annual First Flight Festival and the premiere of "Shadows & Light: Untold Stories" in July at the Johnny Carson Theater in the Lied Center for Performing Arts, 12th and Q streets.
The First Flight Festival began Thursday, July 16 and continues this weekend at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 18 and at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 19.
"Shadows & Light: Untold Stories" begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 24 and Saturday, July 25, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 26.
Tickets are available through the Lied Center Box Office at liedcenter.org and 402-472-4747. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, all those attending are required to wear masks while in the Lied Center. All seating will be reserved to allow for social distancing, and 42 to 72 tickets will be available for each performance. Additional information and safety measures can be found at angelscompany.org.
The First Flight Festival will include eight new plays, all written by members of the Angels Playwriting Collective: "Predators" by Elbert Traylor, directed by Charisa Ramsey; "The Observer" by Stephen Enersen, directed by Mark Mesarch; "Transit of Venus" by Robin Buckallew, directed by Jillian Carter; "Wordplay" by Paul Burrow, directed by Walter McDowell III; "The Modern Age of Progress" by Judy Rae, directed by Cecilia Burkhart; "Breakfast Tray" by Kathy Disney, directed by Sarah Halsted; "Jacob's Ladder" by Jillian Carter, directed by Tony Heffner; and "Dove" by Brigid Amos, directed by Jillian Carter.
"Shadows & Light: Untold Stories" is a community partnership project of Angels Theater Company and Families Inspiring Families.
"No one ever wanted to hear my story before," said one participant in the project.
The performance culminates a year-long project designed to lift and empower the voices of people in our community through the creative and transformative process of turning personal narratives into live theater.
"Our hope is audiences will connect and see we are all larger than one story -- every story and every life contain shared healing and hope," said producer Paula Ray. "As a community, we help one another walk through the shadows and together step into light."
For more information, see angelscompany.org.
