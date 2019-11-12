{{featured_button_text}}
PAW Patrol Live! will bring “The Great Pirate Adventure” to Pinnacle Bank Arena for five performances May 2 and 3.

The live stage show based on the top-rated animated preschool series will present an action-packed, music-filled production based on a pirate-themed adventure to uncover hidden treasure. Along the way, the young audience members will learn some pirate lingo, dances to the “Pirate Boogie” and help the pups find the treasure map.

Tickets for the Paw Patrol shows are $21 to $68 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 21. Tickets will be available at ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-745-3000 and at the arena ticket office.

