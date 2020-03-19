Pat Sangimino: The fallout from coronavirus hits the entertainment community

We'll also restart our coverage of Lincoln's community theater scene. And, yes, Jeff Korbelik, one of the founding fathers of Ground Zero, will be back with his reviews of Lincoln's best eateries.

This was a tough call — especially since this was supposed to be the week we paid homage to the brackets of March by conducting our own brand of bracketology. We had planned on having an online bracket-style competition to determine Lincoln's best cocktail.

In a town filled with great bars and iconic drinks, we talked to a lot of people and boiled it down to what we think are the 16 best drinks in town. That alone will start a debate we look forward to having.

The cocktail bracket is coming — hopefully soon. The thought was that we want you, the reader and informed voter, to do the research by taking the taste tests before casting your ballots.

It's something to look forward to. I wish we could say for sure how long we'll be gone. These are strange times, indeed.

It started a week ago when it took away our basketball — our Madness, our brackets and the reason the month of March is circled on the calendar each year.

The other sports soon followed suit.