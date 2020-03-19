You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Pat Sangimino: The fallout from coronavirus hits the entertainment community
View Comments
editor's pick

Pat Sangimino: The fallout from coronavirus hits the entertainment community

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
ENTER-STAGE-CORONAVIRUS-BROADWAY-DMT

Theaters and movie houses all over America have gone dark, as well as most eating and entertainment establishments.

 Dreamstime

Normally, walking the downtown streets on St. Patrick's Day is a walker-beware endeavor. This year, the streets were empty. The bars weren't overflowing with lots of slurringly happy guys — all claiming to be Irish.

There's nothing normal about this year, except maybe the elderly couple — he in green-plaid knickers newsie cap and she in a sea-foam wig and matching fuzzy slippers — on their way for some sort of small (10 people or fewer, right?) celebration.

Ain't no virus breaking their stride. Ain't nobody gonna slow them down. 

For the rest of us, it's welcome to the cancel culture. 

This is apparently what happens when a global pandemic bares its teeth and — in the midst of universal sickness and widespread panic — causes the cancellation of everything that makes life fun.

It causes culture to be canceled. 

And that is causing the momentary pause of Ground Zero. We'll be back when life returns to normal.

Without the norms — a vibrant music scene, unique dining and entertainment options, a thriving theater community or the ability to simply go to the movies — the stream of stories you've come to expect in these pages has momentarily dried up.

When we return, we'll resume our coverage of the upcoming concerts at Pinnacle Bank Arena, the Bourbon and Rococo theaters, the events at the Lied Center for the Performing Arts (which this week celebrated its 30th anniversary) and a burgeoning comedy community.

We'll also restart our coverage of Lincoln's community theater scene. And, yes, Jeff Korbelik, one of the founding fathers of Ground Zero, will be back with his reviews of Lincoln's best eateries.

This was a tough call — especially since this was supposed to be the week we paid homage to the brackets of March by conducting our own brand of bracketology. We had planned on having an online bracket-style competition to determine Lincoln's best cocktail.

In a town filled with great bars and iconic drinks, we talked to a lot of people and boiled it down to what we think are the 16 best drinks in town. That alone will start a debate we look forward to having.

The cocktail bracket is coming — hopefully soon. The thought was that we want you, the reader and informed voter, to do the research by taking the taste tests before casting your ballots.

It's something to look forward to. I wish we could say for sure how long we'll be gone. These are strange times, indeed.

It started a week ago when it took away our basketball — our Madness, our brackets and the reason the month of March is circled on the calendar each year.

The other sports soon followed suit. 

Now, it's trickled down to our lives in Lincoln. There will be no spring game this year. No spring sports. And every entertainment business has turned out the lights for a while.

This week, it's been the bars and restaurants. They didn't stand a chance once the Center for Disease Control recommended that no public gathering consist of more than 10 people.

Again, culture has been canceled — or at least postponed.

Wake me up when it comes back.

Five downtown Lincoln live music venues closed
Cher concert in April postponed; rodeo event canceled

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

Lincoln YMCA closing for two weeks
Lifestyles
editor's pick web only

Lincoln YMCA closing for two weeks

  • Pat Sangimino
  • Updated

The five Lincoln YMCA facilities will be closed for the next two weeks, beginning Tuesday, CEO and President Barb Bettin said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7391 or psangimino@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @psangimino

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News