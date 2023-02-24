Maha Festival has done it again, stacking its two July nights with enough top indie rock artists to make it a must-attend event.

My must-see artists at the 15th edition of the Omaha festival, start with Big Thief, the Brooklyn alt-folk indie rockers, and New Zealand power-popsters the Beths – neither of whom I’ve seen, each of whom put out one of last year’s best albums.

Big Thief’s “Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You” (terrible title for a good record) captures the band's folk-rock-country grooves, ala the Grateful Dead’s “American Beauty” and “Workingman’s Dead,” a good preview for their acclaimed elevating live shows.

The Beths’ “Expert in a Dying Field” was one of my favorite records of last year, filled with power pops hooks and melodies, scuzzy guitars and the vocals of songwriter Elizabeth Stokes, whose songs are both documentary and autobiographical.

Alvvays’ “Blue Rev” didn’t make my best-of-2022 list. But it was on plenty of other rankings, joining Big Thief’s album in the top five of the Uproxx poll of more than 200 critics. On that record, the dream poppers go indie eclectic with songs that channel groups from the Go-Gos and REM to the Pixies and their fellow Canadians New Pornographers.

Big Thief will top the Saturday, July 29 Maha bill. Friday’s headliner is Turnstiles, a Baltimore hardcore band that this year got three rock Grammy nominations.

Those headliners continue what is now a Maha tradition of bringing top emerging artists to Aksarben Village, 67th and Center streets, for their first big Nebraska showcases – a list that includes the likes of Lizzo, Grimes, Spoon, Run The Jewels, Japanese Breakfast and Khruangbin.

Also on the Maha 2023 bill are: Peach Pit; post-punk synth artist EKKSTACY; hip-hop/funk artist Terry Presume; Saddle Creek Records alt pop artist Black Belt Eagle Scout; and soulful disco pop group Say She She.

Nebraska-based acts include: Lincoln rapper HAKIM along with Icky Blossoms, BIB, M34N STR33T, Garst and Ebba Rose.

Daily festival lineups, in case you want to buy a ticket for just one of the two days are: Friday: Turnstile; Alvvays, EKKSTACY, Icky Blossoms, BIB, HAKIM and Saturday: Saturday: Big Thief, Peach Pit, The Beths,Terry Presume, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Say She She, M34N STREET, Garst, Ebba Rose.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at MahaFestival.com. VIP tickets are $130

for Friday, $160 for Saturday, and $240 for two-day, and include perks like air-conditioned restrooms, an exclusive viewing area near the Union Pacific Stage (main stage), complimentary food from Omaha restaurant Via Farina, and more.

General Admission tickets are $50 for Friday, $60 for Saturday, and $100 for two-day; GA prices will increase once the limited quantity of Tier 1 tickets sell out.

This week’s Maha reveal is the start of Nebraska festival announcements, which almost always come after most of the giant summer fests, eg. Coachella, Bonnaroo and Governor’s Ball have released their lineups.

Lollapalooza, which will take place the week after Maha this summer, has yet to announce its lineup, which, if history is any indicator, will include some MAHA bands and other artists who will play Nebraska either just before or in the week after the Chicago festival.

Next up on the Nebraska list, as far as I know, will be the March 7 announcement of the lineup for Zoofest, which will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Zoo Bar on the second weekend of July.