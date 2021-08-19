Zoolarious: Alonzo Bodden finds his way to Lincoln comedy club

"I found out I liked being in the front of the room," he said.

But there's a vast difference between being an humorously entertaining teacher and a comedian. For one, being funny is a pleasant surprise and with the other, making others laugh is expected.

Bodden didn't need to learn that the hard way. Before deciding he wanted to embark on a career in comedy, he took a couple of writing classes. It was there that he and Stewart crossed paths.

"I've been a fan of his for over 20 years," said Stewart, who took the same comedy class from a comic named Barry Neal when each of them was starting out in the business.

"He had already booked his first Conan appearance shortly after that class," Stewart said. "I waited tables for another 12 years."

Bodden has traveled the country for years. It's a part of the comedy game. And after a year away from the game, where he started getting used to being a homebody -- that is, until the mortgage came due -- he's excited about seeing America again.

That goes for Nebraska, too.

"What I remember about Nebraska is that the two biggest cities are 50 miles apart and then there's just a lot of corn," he said. "Plenty of corn."