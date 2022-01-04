Patton Oswalt postpones Friday Lied Center show

Patton Oswalt’s show scheduled Friday at the Lied Center for Performing Arts has been postponed.

The stand-up comedian and actor was slated to play Lincoln and Denver this weekend, his only shows in January. With the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, Oswalt postponed the shows. A new date has not yet been announced, but is likely to be in the early summer.

All tickets purchased for Friday’s show will be honored on the new date. Tickets for the rescheduled show will continue to be sold at liedcenter.org, by phone at 402-472-4747 and at the Lied ticket office.

The Lincoln Community Playhouse also announced Tuesday it was postponing its production of "Every Brilliant Thing" to June. The play had been scheduled to be performed Jan. 28-30 and Feb. 4-6. It will move to June 9-12 and 17-19. Season ticketholders will be able to use their tickets for the June performance.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.