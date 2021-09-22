Oktoberfest returns to Piedmont Shoppes with beer, food, music and football

After taking a year off due to COVID-19, the annual Oktoberfest celebration will return to the Shoppes at Piedmont on Saturday.

This year's Oktoberfest, set for 5-11 p.m., will feature four food vendors, live music by Lincoln's AM/FM and -- of course -- beer.

Husker fans won't have to miss the football game either, said Brian Wallingford, an event organizer. Saturday night's game at Michigan State will be projected on an outdoor screen.

Besides the football, there'll be other competition for participants to check out. Oktoberfest will include yodeling, pretzel eating, stein holding and costume contests.

"We try to make this a fun event. If you come down, we'll make sure it's a good time," Wallingford said.

Tickets are available now through the shopping center's website, but can also be purchased at the event. Piedmont Shoppes is at 1265 S. Cotner Blvd.