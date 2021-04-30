Lincoln sports bars ready for crowds to return for Spring Game, but iconic Barry's remains shuttered

For Longwell’s and many other Haymarket bars, Saturday figures to be one of the biggest days of the year, matched only by the seven Nebraska home football games this fall. That, Marsh said, is easily measured.

“Our alcohol order is usually measured in boxes,” he said. “This week, it’s in pallets. We only sell Husker Punch eight days a year. We’ll sell, I don’t know, 50 gallons of it on Saturday.”

Longwell’s, which opened in 2014 across the street from the arena and linked to the Railyard's common space, instantly became one of the go-to spots on gamedays.

However, one of the iconic gameday bars in Lincoln has kept its doors closed since the start of the pandemic.

Barry’s Bar and Grill, the longest-running sports bar in the Haymarket, where stopping in for a pre- or post-game beer is a tradition for hundreds of fans, has been shuttered since coronavirus concerns reached Lincoln in March 2020.

When, or if, the beer will flow again at Ninth and Q streets is as prevalent a question as how many games the Huskers might win this fall.

“We’re not going to be open this weekend,” Barry’s co-owner Kevin Duffy told the Journal Star this week. “That’s literally all we have to say on this.”