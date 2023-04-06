Six months later, comedian Jake Gardner is ready to laugh again. Since October, he's mourned the deaths of two friends, including one who was killed in a road-rage shooting.

The other was Brad Stewart, the guy who, before dying Oct. 24 from pancreatic cancer, reminded Lincoln that laughter is an essential element to life.

"It's been rough," said Gardner, a 34-year-old native of Utah. "I never thought I would have to deal with losing friends until I was older. I went into the winter and had my seasonal depression.

"After a while, you come to terms with that stuff as much as you can. You can choose to let it motivate you and not wallow in the grief."

Hope springs eternal.

So does acceptance, the final leg in the 10 steps of grieving.

There's no sense in wallowing in winter's cruelty. Time marches on, which might be an even crueler reality. That said, the tears have been shed and it's time to move forward, to laugh again.

With the help of Mallory Celani and James Lindsey, Garner is ready to once again do just that.

The trio is bringing back comedy to the same Zoo Bar stage that Stewart used for eight years in building Zoolarious into one of the region's most highly regarded weekly comedy shows.

On April 16, they'll launch Zootenanny, a monthly — at least for now — comedy show that was created with Stewart in mind.

And while he was at the forefront of every decision made, making sure not to co-opt what Zoolarious had grown into caused them to tread lightly.

"Zoolarious was Brad’s thing," said Lindsey, a native of Des Moines, Iowa, who moved to Omaha in grade school. "We didn't want to take over Zoolarious and not live up to what it was. We didn't want to ruin the show, run it into the ground or do anything that would tarnish Zoolarious’ legacy.

"We wanted to do our own thing — with a nod to Brad."

Be warned. Don't arrive at Zootenanny expecting anyone to share high-fives with the crowd, a tradition that began with the first show and grew into one of its calling cards.

Don't expect each show to wrap with Andrew Gold's classic, "Thank You for Being a Friend," a song that was made famous as the theme for "The Golden Girls."

"Those fun niche things about shows evolve over time," Celani said. "They can’t be forced."

Before considering whether to bring comedy back, they first called Zoo Bar owner Pete Watters and Tammy Rice, Stewart's life partner for the last seven years.

"They thought we were the right people to pick up the torch," Celani said.

At the end of the day, Rice wanted someone to continue moving comedy forward, Gardner said.

"She wanted us to continue what Brad started," he said. "… What Brad made out of nothing in this town, we didn’t want that to go away. We can’t do it exactly like he did, but we want to pay tribute to it and kind of build on it."

They'll do it their own way. It'll be different, they insist. Not necessarily better, but their way. For example, all three of them will be on stage, co-hosting in a way that Gardner described as "punk rock," while Lindsey called it "alt comedy."

Celani is the only one of the three with experience in that format after using it regularly on a show she created in Fort Collins, Colorado.

With three of them on stage, there is the ability to take a topic and run with it. Three creative minds feeding off each other.

"It's so much fun," she said. "We get to play off each other. We can riff off each other. We get to play off each other."

It creates a synergy that is not often seen on a comedy stage. In time, it might become Zootenanny's calling card.

Then again, its signature might just be the name itself.

For weeks, Gardner, Celani and Lindsey labored over a name for the show, knowing it had to be creative and unique while giving a nod to the bar hosting the event.

"I kept saying the universe would deliver us the right name," Wallace said.

And then one day, Gardner was scanning the playlist of songs by The Replacements, fittingly enough, Stewart's favorite band, and came across a song called "Hootenanny."

The universe had done its part.

"When I said (Zootenanny), It just felt right," Gardner said.

That was settled. Now comes the hard part, moving forward in a comedy scene that was just showing progress when Stewart suddenly died.

There's a desire for standup comedy in Lincoln. Each Sunday, somebody still walks into the Zoo Bar asking if comedy is on the schedule that night.

"People want it," Gardner said.

Now it's time to deliver it — again. There is a lot of excitement and a few nerves, even though Zootenanny is probably something Stewart would have wholeheartedly endorsed.

"I think Brad would be both proud and really excited," Celani said.

Top Journal Star photos for April 2023