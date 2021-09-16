Leading Off: The bumpy road to fame is often paved with laughter

"I've always been interested in local politics," he said. "(Hilkemann) will be term-limited out at the end of next year, so I have a year to get used to it. If I like it, I’ll stick with it. If not, I can move onto something else.

"It's a nice change from the food-service industry."

And there are medical and dental benefits, too.

The daytime hours inside the Capitol still allow him to scratch that stand-up itch at night. After hearing him do a set, it's understandable. The guy is funny. Really funny. And people are starting to notice.

Last week, Stewart bought a ticket to see Dave Attell perform at the Bourbon Theatre and wound up being the opening act for the former star of the Comedy Central show "Insomniac."

"I assumed that he is probably bringing someone to open, which he did," Stewart said. "But Dave Attell is so used to doing comedy clubs with a host, so he asked me if I wanted to host, and I said, 'heck yes.'"

Performing in front of about 700 people, Stewart crushed it in a 17-minute set. In fact, he was so good that Attell doubled Stewart's take for the evening.