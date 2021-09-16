Leading Off: The bumpy road to fame is often paved with laughter

One of Brad Stewart's go-to bits is about Joan Rivers, the legendary raspy-voiced loudmouth who hand-picked him to open for her.
"I opened for her for three years until she selfishly died and took that work away from me," jokes Stewart, the host of Zoolarious, the Zoo Bar's Sunday night comedy showcase.
Stewart's career path hasn't been smooth, but it speaks to who he is. He's passionate and creative about his comedy. His comedy is smart, witty and sometimes crosses the line of what's acceptable.
He discovered public speaking and acting at Wood River High School, where he was a longtime classmate of Scott Frost. He was a theater major at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln but bolted for California soon after his 21st birthday -- and well short of his degree -- in search of big-screen stardom.
And then by chance, he discovered stand-up comedy.
In 2012, just when his career was beginning to gain some traction, he was called back to Nebraska to take care of his father, who suffered from Lou Gehrig's disease.
Since then, Stewart has made sandwiches by day and at night found open-mic stages and booked comics to appear on the Zoolarious stage he founded seven years ago.
And then this month, his career took a distinctively different turn when Omaha Sen. Robert Hilkemann hired Stewart to be his administrative assistant.
"I've always been interested in local politics," he said. "(Hilkemann) will be term-limited out at the end of next year, so I have a year to get used to it. If I like it, I’ll stick with it. If not, I can move onto something else.
"It's a nice change from the food-service industry."
And there are medical and dental benefits, too.
The daytime hours inside the Capitol still allow him to scratch that stand-up itch at night. After hearing him do a set, it's understandable. The guy is funny. Really funny. And people are starting to notice.
Last week, Stewart bought a ticket to see Dave Attell perform at the Bourbon Theatre and wound up being the opening act for the former star of the Comedy Central show "Insomniac."
"I assumed that he is probably bringing someone to open, which he did," Stewart said. "But Dave Attell is so used to doing comedy clubs with a host, so he asked me if I wanted to host, and I said, 'heck yes.'"
Performing in front of about 700 people, Stewart crushed it in a 17-minute set. In fact, he was so good that Attell doubled Stewart's take for the evening.
"It went well," he said. "There were people coming up to me afterwards who were really complimentary. That always makes me feel good. They said, 'How come we’ve never heard of you before? Why aren’t you more famous?'"
He had no answer. Sometimes, there is no proper response.
Not every slugger is destined to be the next Mickey Mantle. Not every aspiring actor is guaranteed a De Niro-like career. The line separating good from great is often razor thin -- and indistinguishable to the untrained eye. For every Sinatra, there thousands who are only good enough to dream.
Brad Stewart continues moving forward. He's more than good -- and funny -- enough to dream.
