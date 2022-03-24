Leading Off: Lincoln-bound comedian comes to Zoo Bar armed with stories of his father

We've all got stories about our fathers -- some more funny than others.

Credit young comics Kenyon Adamcik and Nik Cartwright for finding a way to monetize those stories, which are so relatable, they conjure up memories -- and a good chuckle or two -- within each of us.

Their weekly podcast, "F*** You, Dad" originates in Chicago and features different comedians telling their stories of growing up with not-so-ordinary fathers.

"We have a good time with it," said the 25-year-old Adamcik, who will make his Lincoln debut when he headlines Sunday's Zoolarious comedy showcase at Zoo Bar.

The podcast, which appropriately originates from a comedy club called Lincoln Lodge, has thousands of listeners and is available on most streaming services, but be warned that some of the stories, while true, are seldom Rated G.

However, the story of Adamcik's father, David, is suitable for all audiences. David, as the story goes, blew the entirety of his COVID stimulus check to hire a magician for a private show.

This was in the middle of the pandemic and his father didn't have the kind of disposable income to justify spending so much money on a whim.

But in the midst of a shutdown, if given a choice between the next show to binge on Netflix, why not a magician?

"The magician was amazing, but we were awkwardly sitting in the living room," Adamcik said. "I didn’t know how to react to a magician killing it. What do you even say? 'You’re a wizard.' What do you even say?

"I didn’t know how to react to a magician doing his thing."

For his grand finale, the magician somehow pulled a capuchin monkey from a box, which proceeded to steal the show with its cuteness. David might have been straddling the poverty line, but he spent his government-created windfall on a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

"To him, having that monkey there was worth the whole stimie check right there," Adamcik said. "Maybe he should have invested it in something."

Maybe, but had he thrown it into a TD Ameritrade account, what kind of story or podcast fodder would that have generated?

And really, life -- and the people in them -- is a comic's blank palate. Their daily trials are observed, interpreted and become the stories that are shaped and crafted to become so damn entertaining.

Adamcik knew early on that he could make people laugh. He also knew that college wasn't in his future. Growing up in Raleigh, North Carolina, he had no desire to spend four or five years languishing in college classrooms.

So he turned to comedy.

"I was obsessed with it when I was a kid," he said. "I was drawn to it. Every other job compared to standup comedy just seemed like it kind of sucked."

At the age of 17, he wrote a few jokes and then drove out to a rural comedy club that was located in an outlet mall, across the street from a corn field (sounds a lot like Gretna, doesn't it?).

With knees shaking and his voice unsteady, the high school senior did a routine that got enough laughs to make him want to keep doing it.

Now he tours the country and gets paid to make people laugh. His act is "pretty personal" and at times poignant.

"I talk about my life," he said. "I talk about going to therapy. About being a young guy." He also talks openly about the challenges of having a hearing-impaired mother, while mixing in a few drinking stories.

"It's pretty observational."

And he has a following. He played the Joystick in Iowa City earlier this month and looks forward to his first trip to Lincoln.

"I've heard great things about Zoo Bar," he said. "I've heard there have been some great comedians who have played there.

"College towns are cool. They are fun. A lot of people sleep on the flyover states. There is a lot of fun to be had."

And just in case he needs a little extra oomph, Cartwright, his podcast co-host, will be making the trip to Lincoln, too. That said, don't be surprised if a few dad stories make the rounds.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7391 or psangimino@journalstar.com. On Twitter @psangimino

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.