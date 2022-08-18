Leading Off: Bat signal shines on new bar in Lincoln's Historic Haymarket

Mike Bretta likes bars, but he doesn't drink. And if that sounds strange, consider he also has an amazing collection of Hot Wheels that are still in their original packaging.

He's part businessman. And part Peter Pan. And we should never discount has obvious off-the-chart self-control.

His Toys from the Past store, which features the toys and collectibles from our childhood, has gone a long way in filling the void left by Toys R Us, KayBee Toys and every other toy store empire that has crashed and burned in the last decade.

So when his landlord approached him a couple of months ago and asked him if he would be interested in opening a bar in the Haymarket space formerly owned by JJ Hooligans, his immediate reaction was to scoff at the notion.

"I know nothing about running a bar," he told his landlord.

But he didn't say no.

In fact, he went and checked out the location, which became vacant when JJ Hooligans moved from Eighth Street to the P Street location once inhabited by Old Chicago.

"It was like a cave," he said, noting it was dark, dreary and had all the markings of a dive bar, something he had no desire to own.

But still, he didn't say no.

Instead, he called friends Jason Wasser and AJ Ernst to check out the space. They concurred that its underground feel was better suited for either a subway or the Batcave.

And that was the impetus for the Gotham Bar, the Haymarket's newest nightspot, which will feature live music and a Batman theme.

Bretta, with Wasser and Ernst making up the rest of the ownership group, redid the place with a lot of paint, some lighting and some artistry.

They also created five specialty drinks — from the Gotham Mist (Empress Gin, lemon-lime soda and club soda) to the Arkham Knight (vanilla vodka, root beer, coffee liqueur and spiced run) — with a Batman theme.

The doubters will question the longevity of a bar based on a comic book hero who has been transformed into a box office franchise over the last 30 years.

Bretta doesn't worry about that.

A bar's staying power has less to do with its theme than it does the people who inhabit it. If Batman suddenly grew stale, he could quickly go away from it. Star Wars, maybe?

"It’s something different," he said. "If we ever have to rebrand, we can come up with something different, but I think this will last a while."

Again, it's about the people and giving them an affordable place to gather.

"I have a lot of friends that hang out at bars — we all do," he said. "I just thought it would be a cool place for people to get together, to be an affordable place in the Haymarket.

"It’s an every-person’s bar. Even if you’re not into Batman, it’s still a good place to hang out."

Bretta envisions bringing live music to the Haymarket. Downtown Lincoln, a few blocks away, has plenty of live music venues. Live music would distinguish Gotham Bar from other Haymarket nightspots.

"We wanted to have a place where local bands can come an play," he said, describing a stage that has a mural of the Gotham skyline painted on the back wall.

Bretta has a Lincoln musician in the family. His brother Rich has been playing in various bands over the last 30 years. He's now the lead singer in an ’80s cover band called — get this — The New Jan Bradys.

"We'll give him a place to play if he wants to play there," Bretta said. "… They were practicing before we opened. We had the doors open and everyone wanted to see what was going on."

The bar had a soft opening — family and friends — in early August and is now in full swing. It's perfect timing with the start of Nebraska's football season.

The first Saturday of operation gave a glimpse of what Bretta hopes will become the norm.

"About 90% of the people who came inside were just walking by and were curious about it," he said. "Our first Saturday was great, and we’re hoping for a lot of great Saturdays."