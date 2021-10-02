Iconic Barry's Bar and Grill welcomes back Husker fans after extended closure

The iconic Haymarket bar known for its rooftop gathering spot and pregame atmosphere had been closed since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020. Even when restrictions started to relax and bars began to open again, Barry's remained closed.

But that changed this weekend, and the popular bar at Ninth and P streets had a line of people waiting outside Saturday morning after having a packed house the night before, new owner Mark Suleiman said.

"This is the place to be on gameday," said Andrew Wolthuis, who visited the bar Saturday afternoon. "Everybody I know loves it here without question."

Wolthuis is from Utah, but has had Husker football tickets for nine years. Every time he comes to Lincoln, he has to go to Barry's, he said.

"In Nebraska, people are known for their kindness and generosity, and Barry's is known for that too," he said.

When Suleiman bought the bar, he didn't just get a business — he inherited a legacy, and his goal is to breathe life back into that.

"It’s the gateway to Lincoln, it’s the first traffic light you see when you come into downtown," he said. "It’s your first gameday taste of the sea of red."