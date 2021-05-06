Geiler will keep his pumpkin head home this weekend when he headlines TADA comedy show

Given his choice, Matt Geiler would be known for something other than donning a pumpkin head 15 years ago and acting like a fool in front of the camera.

"It's really kind of stupid," he said of the stunt while working at an Omaha TV station in 2006.

And if it would have ended there, he would have been just fine with it. It sat on the internet for three years before someone unfurled it. Once discovered, it went viral — especially the meme, which has been viewed by millions.

It caught the attention of "America's Got Talent," which asked him to appear on the prime-time talent show. That only added to the phenomenon of Dancing Pumpkin Man.

There will be no pumpkin head this weekend when Geiler makes his return to the standup stage by headlining the Comedy Cabaret at TADA Theatre, 701 P St.

"Pumpkin Head Man has taken on a life of its own, but it has zero to do with my show," Geiler said. "That's the weird part."

Geiler, a Nebraska Wesleyan graduate, has built an act based on improvised songs, all of which are created from audience suggestions. It makes for a unique show that has caught the eye of some national figures in the comedy world.