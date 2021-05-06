 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Geiler will keep his pumpkin head home this weekend when he headlines TADA comedy show
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Geiler will keep his pumpkin head home this weekend when he headlines TADA comedy show

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MATT GEILER is a comedian, artist, and musician with a passion for making people laugh.

A virtuoso musical improviser and freestyle rapper, Matt’s live appearances are completely off-the-cuff concerts of hilarious songs made up from audience suggestions. He’s toured and performed his incomparable show all over the country and is frequently added to live dates by Wayne Brady who calls Matt “The Beast” and “one of the smartest, funniest performers I’ve had the joy of performing with.”

Matt is also an emerging television and film star, most recently as a featured performer on the current season of NBC’s America’s Got Talent and as the host of the internationally-broadcast dating show What’s In My Pocket? His latest big-screen appearance was as sleazy Hollywood hustler G alongside Cedric Yarbrough (Speechless) in Brian Burton’s The Chauffeur, which screened at Tribeca in 2016.

Besides his comedy work, Matt is also a sought-after voice-over artist and is legitimately Internet-famous as the Dancing Pumpkin Man meme that signals the arrival of Halloween every year.

When he’s not performing, Matt writes, records, and produces music for his indie-pop project Frederick Julius and is also a professional illustrator of children’s books.

Given his choice, Matt Geiler would be known for something other than donning a pumpkin head 15 years ago and acting like a fool in front of the camera.

Matt Geiler

Geiler is best known for being the Dancing Pumpkin Man.

"It's really kind of stupid," he said of the stunt while working at an Omaha TV station in 2006.

And if it would have ended there, he would have been just fine with it. It sat on the internet for three years before someone unfurled it. Once discovered, it went viral — especially the meme, which has been viewed by millions.

It caught the attention of "America's Got Talent," which asked him to appear on the prime-time talent show. That only added to the phenomenon of Dancing Pumpkin Man.

There will be no pumpkin head this weekend when Geiler makes his return to the standup stage by headlining the Comedy Cabaret at TADA Theatre, 701 P St.

Matt Geiler

Geiler

"Pumpkin Head Man has taken on a life of its own, but it has zero to do with my show," Geiler said. "That's the weird part."

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Geiler, a Nebraska Wesleyan graduate, has built an act based on improvised songs, all of which are created from audience suggestions. It makes for a unique show that has caught the eye of some national figures in the comedy world.

Wayne Brady calls Geiler "a beast" and frequently adds him to his tour dates. 

"The way he is able to think of his comedy on the spot and make it work is amazing," said Bob Rook, TADA's creative director. "What he does, many others would bomb doing. He fully commits and sells each and every joke and song. That’s what makes his act so unique and hilarious."

This will be Geiler's first live show since December 2019. He did a lot of virtual shows in the last year, but looks forward to being up on stage with an actual audience.

"There will be live energy, and that's exciting," he said. "This is how it's supposed to be."

What's Going On: Master blues showman back at Zoo Bar; UNL Clay Club sale on Saturday
'Disney Princess' concert tour to stop at Omaha Orpheum in 2022

Reach the writer at 402-473-7391 or psangimino@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @psangimino

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Royal Family lead tributes to Archie Mountbatten-Windsor

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Touring bands to return to Zoo Bar this weekend
Music

Touring bands to return to Zoo Bar this weekend

  • Updated

St. Louis bluesman Jeremiah Johnson will be at the Zoo Bar Friday and Igor & the Red Elvises be at the Zoo Saturday as touring bands return to the city's longest running music club, a marker of the start of a return to "normal."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News