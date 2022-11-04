Curtain to close on popular Lincoln comedy showcase following death of founder Brad Stewart

A Facebook trend began last week in the days following the death of Brad Stewart, who spent the last eight years building a weekly Sunday night comedy show into something special.

The stand-up comedians — many of them regional comics, but dozens representing all corners of the United States — began changing their profile pictures to ones with them performing on the Zoo Bar stage, the downtown Lincoln nightspot that hosts Zoolarious.

"It was so great to see people start doing that. It warmed the heart," said Omaha comedian David Shaun, who then laughed at how Stewart would have reacted to such a gesture. "He would be rolling his eyes watching this."

That epitomizes Stewart, 48, who died Oct. 24 after a short and aggressive bout with pancreatic cancer. He worked selflessly to promote the comedy show and the comics he brought to the Zoo Bar, and was reluctant to take any of the credit for what he created.

On Sunday, the Zoolarious stage will be lit one more time — partially to honor its founder while fulfilling the final date of bookings in Stewart's calendar.

"Zoolarious is done as of Sunday," said local comic Sadie Bolte, who will co-host Sunday's 8:30 p.m. show with Jake Gardner. "There will be people who want the show to continue, but that legacy is Brad’s.

"Zoolarious will stay with him."

The final show will feature Shaun and be headlined by Donny Townsend, a native of Davenport, Iowa, who has built a regional following.

"It can’t help but have sort of an interesting vibe," said Gardner, a native of Salt Lake City who came to Lincoln for college, discovered comedy and — after a few years in New York — moved back. "I don’t want it to devolve into some sort of elegy, because it’s a comedy show, you know. It will be a fun, funny good time."

As cliché as it sounds, that's just what Stewart would want.

He launched Zoolarious in 2014, two years after returning to Nebraska from Southern California to tend to his ailing father, who had contracted Lou Gehrig's disease.

Prior to his return, the native of Arapahoe had carved out a decade-long comedy career and got his big break when he toured with and opened for the late Joan Rivers.

When he got back to Lincoln, he found a downtown that was devoid of any kind of comedy community.

Seeing the need, he approached Zoo Bar owner Pete Watters, who most weeks planned no musical acts on Sundays. Watters gave the go-ahead, expecting nothing and getting so much more.

“He put his heart into it and it was amazing to watch,” Watters said. “He was relentless in building it up. He kept going and going.”

Suddenly, Lincoln had a comedy community.

"He really kind of stirred up the whole comedy scene here," said Tammy Rice, Stewart's life partner of the last seven years. "There wasn’t much going on in Lincoln prior to him getting the ball rolling."

Make no mistake, that ball didn't start rolling on its own. It took a lot of pushing from Stewart to gain some forward momentum.

"He was always promoting it. His goal was to run the most professional show every week," Rice said.

Perhaps the best example of that came on the evening Stewart died — a Sunday night as it were. Rice said as he lay in a hospital bed with his body shutting down, "his system failing," he still tweeted three times and sent a text to Tom Ryan, that show's headliner, to promote the show.

"We were in shock that he was still, to the bitter end, all about making sure the show was good," Rice said.

With time, Zoolarious grew into a comedy showcase that could attract some of the best stand-up comics in the industry to Lincoln.

Let that sink in. While most of Lincoln was home, gearing up for the start of a new work week, a Sunday night comedy show was beginning to gain traction.

"It’s kind of unfortunate that once he got Zoolarious into that sweet spot, he passed," Rice said.

Over the years, Stewart used his connections to attract national comics such as Eddie Pepitone, Derek Sheen, Ben Roy and Alonzo Bodden.

More important, he was constantly attending the open-mic nights in Omaha and Lincoln to cultivate local talent for Zoolarious. When he found someone, he became their mentor.

"I was very lucky to have someone take me under their wing and mentor me," said Gardner, who co-hosted the show for three years after coming back from New York. "Brad showed me the ropes."

Bolte's story is similar. She was tending bar at Panic when Stewart was struck by her sense of humor.

"He assumed that I was a comedian," the Columbus native said. "I was too shy to actually do it. But he pushed me. He was the one who pushed me to do things like that."

Bolte did two open-mics before Stewart invited her to do a Zoolarious set in 2017. That set her on her way to regular gigs in the area.

And as local comics began to emerge and flourish, Zoolarious slowly started to gain the attention of both the industry and Lincoln.

"When I got back from New York (in 2017), there was a comedy scene here," Gardner said. "There was some interesting, cool stuff going on. That was thanks to a lot of people, but a lot of that was Brad's doing.

"I could tell back then (Zoolarious) was by far the coolest thing to do on a Sunday in Lincoln."

So what happens now?

There has been talk of another comedy show filling the void. Clearly, there is a need, Gardner said. It might even take place at the Zoo Bar on Sunday nights, although at this point, everything is still only in the discussion stages.

The only thing for sure is that it won't be called Zoolarious.

"Zoolarious was Brad’s show," Shaun said. "It was his baby. Nobody else could ever carry that torch."