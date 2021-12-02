Brad Wenzel brings his quick-hitting comedy style to Lincoln's Zoolarious stage

Brad Wenzel was 16 years old the first time he stepped up to the mic at a little comedy club in Ypsilanti, Michigan, a dozen years ago.

The self-described "comedy nerd" was nervous -- so nervous, his knees were knocking.

"I didn’t know that happened in real life," he said. "I always thought that was a cartoon thing."

The jitters were real, but he had the foresight to read the room and throw himself at their mercy with these words: "A 16-year-old walks into a bar, and everybody gets uncomfortable."

Playing the youth card worked. And the laughter was the perfect cure for his nerves. He then launched into a joke about starting a musical band and naming it "Have You Seen This Child?" which, he said, would make it really easy to pass out fliers.

They laughed again.

"Once I got that first laugh, it was the biggest adrenaline rush you could imagine -- it was incredible," he said. "I was pretty much garbage after that, but I was like, 'This is the greatest thing in the world.' And then my second time on stage was much more mediocre.

"It told me you have to really work at this. It’s not going to be easy."