Brad Wenzel brings his quick-hitting comedy style to Lincoln's Zoolarious stage

Brad Wenzel was 16 years old the first time he stepped up to the mic at a little comedy club in Ypsilanti, Michigan, a dozen years ago.
The self-described "comedy nerd" was nervous -- so nervous, his knees were knocking.
"I didn’t know that happened in real life," he said. "I always thought that was a cartoon thing."
The jitters were real, but he had the foresight to read the room and throw himself at their mercy with these words: "A 16-year-old walks into a bar, and everybody gets uncomfortable."
Playing the youth card worked. And the laughter was the perfect cure for his nerves. He then launched into a joke about starting a musical band and naming it "Have You Seen This Child?" which, he said, would make it really easy to pass out fliers.
They laughed again.
"Once I got that first laugh, it was the biggest adrenaline rush you could imagine -- it was incredible," he said. "I was pretty much garbage after that, but I was like, 'This is the greatest thing in the world.' And then my second time on stage was much more mediocre.
"It told me you have to really work at this. It’s not going to be easy."
Now 28, Wenzel has honed his craft. He's toured the country, moved from Michigan to Los Angeles, cut an album and made three appearances on "Conan."
He'll appear at comedy clubs in Omaha and Des Moines this weekend before making his Lincoln debut by headlining Zoolarious, the Zoo Bar's Sunday-night comedy showcase, at 8 p.m.
His offbeat one-liners, dry delivery and unassuming presence set him apart, while his quick-hitting jokes -- non-sequiturs in every sense of the word -- have no map, rhyme or reason.
"I’m just going to say a bunch of goofy stuff for, like, 45 minutes to try to make people laugh," he said.
His style is effective. It's why Brad Stewart, the host of Zoolarious, didn't hesitate when he had the chance to bring Wenzel to Lincoln.
"He is exceptional," Stewart said. "He's an awesome joke writer."
Wenzel is one of those kids who grew up with Comedy Central. He remembers getting home from school in Monroe, Michigan -- about a half-hour from both Detroit and Ann Arbor -- and watching the comedy sets of countless standup comics, courtesy of the cable station.
"You were exposed to all of them," he said. "There was an awareness there. And then we had the the internet. Before the internet, I don’t know how people did it. It was like the wild west -- like breaking into pro wrestling or something. You had to know somebody or piece it together yourself."
Reach the writer at 402-473-7391 or psangimino@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @psangimino