Bourbon Theatre to host celebration of the life of Lincoln comedian Brad Stewart

Brad Stewart

In eight years, Brad Stewart built Zoolarious into a comedy show that could attract national acts to Lincoln. He recently died of pancreatic cancer.

 Courtesy photo

Brad Stewart was never one for funerals, which is why there won't be one for the local comedian who died last month after a short bout with pancreatic cancer.

Instead, friends and family members will gather Sunday at the Bourbon Theatre for a celebration of his life.

Stewart, the native of Arapaho who left the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in the early 1990s to pursue an acting career in Hollywood, discovered stand-up comedy and eventually ended up touring with the late Joan Rivers.

He returned to Lincoln a decade ago to tend to his ailing parents and would eventually start a Sunday night comedy show at Zoo Bar that became quite popular over eight years.

In those eight years, Zoolarious attracted some of the nation's best comics, while serving as a breeding ground for some up-and-coming comedians in the area.

Sunday's ceremony will start at 4 p.m. and will feature live musical performances, video tributes from touring comedians, many of whom performed on the Zoo Bar stage, and countless speeches by friends and family members.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7391 or psangimino@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @psangimino

