A return to laughter: Zoolarious is back after more than a year

Brad Stewart admits to some jitters about this weekend's relaunch of Zoolarious, the Sunday night comedy show he brought to the Zoo Bar nearly seven years ago.
It's been 13 months since the laughter stopped. But it's time — even without the high-fives that had become a uniquely Zoolarious staple since the show launched in May 2014.
That tradition was started with comedian Ed Salazar, a native Nebraskan who Stewart met in Los Angeles. Salazar raised the curtain on Zoolarious by giving a high-five to everyone in the audience before launching into his set.
"We’ve kept that alive,” Stewart said. “We (did) that every show, no matter how big the audience.”
But the high-five tradition will take a hiatus —hopefully, a brief one, Stewart said.
"I've been trying to think of something less invasive to do to get people hyped, but I'm really not coming up with anything," he said. "I hope to bring back the high-fives after we are over the pandemic."
And that brings us back to the jitters.
Like it or not, COVID-19 is going to be the 800-pound gorilla in the room — at least for a while as society reacquaints itself with being back in social settings that include live entertainment.
"I'm pretty nervous because we've been away from it for a while," said Stewart, who also serves as the Zoolarious emcee. "I don't want to just talk about COVID, but there hasn't been a lot going on for the last year."
Fortunately, that's where Dante Powell comes in. The Louisiana native who now lives in Des Moines, Iowa, is making a name in the region as a comic with something to say.
His debut album, "The Squirrels Get Fat," released last year, reached No. 1 on the iTunes and Amazon comedy charts.
Powell recorded the album at the 2019 Floodwater Comedy Festival in Iowa City. His comedy is down-to-earth and easy to connect with, Stewart said.
His story of a Louisiana kid moving to the Midwest centers on the culture shock of dealing with his first true winter and the people he encounters each day in the city he now calls home.
He also cracks wise about getting homesick for family, friends and the Louisiana way of life that has always made him comfortable.
“When you’re away from home and you miss home you just go to the southern embassy to be around people who remind you of home,” Powell said on the album. “Oh, sorry, I messed this joke up. I said ‘the southern embassy.’
"I meant Walmart.”
Zoolarious will have seating for 40 on Sunday — about one-third of capacity, but Stewart said it's an ideal way of gradually relaunching the weekly comedy show.
"You can feel people are ready for this," he said. "It feels like we are getting close to normalcy. The weather is getting better and you can just feel people are getting excited."
