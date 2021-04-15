A return to laughter: Zoolarious is back after more than a year

Brad Stewart admits to some jitters about this weekend's relaunch of Zoolarious, the Sunday night comedy show he brought to the Zoo Bar nearly seven years ago.

It's been 13 months since the laughter stopped. But it's time — even without the high-fives that had become a uniquely Zoolarious staple since the show launched in May 2014.

That tradition was started with comedian Ed Salazar, a native Nebraskan who Stewart met in Los Angeles. Salazar raised the curtain on Zoolarious by giving a high-five to everyone in the audience before launching into his set.

"We’ve kept that alive,” Stewart said. “We (did) that every show, no matter how big the audience.”

But the high-five tradition will take a hiatus —hopefully, a brief one, Stewart said.

"I've been trying to think of something less invasive to do to get people hyped, but I'm really not coming up with anything," he said. "I hope to bring back the high-fives after we are over the pandemic."

And that brings us back to the jitters.

Like it or not, COVID-19 is going to be the 800-pound gorilla in the room — at least for a while as society reacquaints itself with being back in social settings that include live entertainment.