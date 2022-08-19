ZZ Top to play ninth Lincoln show and third at Pinewood Sunday

In 2019, ZZ Top’s Billy F. Gibbons, Dusty Hill and Frank Beard made their way to Gruene Hall, the oldest continually operated dance hall in Texas, ostensibly for a photo shoot for a documentary about the band.

But the ZZ Top crew didn’t get the message and set up the band’s equipment, all mic’d up, in the middle of the honky tonk. Naturally enough, while waiting for the photos, the trio sat down and started playing.

The record button, so to speak, was pushed and the soundtrack of the Netflix documentary “That Lil’ Ol’ Band from Texas" was created. Now those recordings have become a live album, perfectly titled “Raw.”

Demonstrating its informal creation, the album opens with “Brown Sugar” – not the Rolling Stones hit, but the same titled number from ZZ Top’s first album and runs through 11 more songs that never made the radio, like “Thunderbird” and “Blue Jean Blues” stripped-down takes of the ‘80s synth-driven hits “Gimme All Your Lovin’ and “Legs” along with a powerhouse “Heard It On The X,” a grooved-out “I’m Bad, I’m Nationwide” and ending with a raunchy “Tube Snake Boogie.”

Arguably the best-ever live ZZ Top record, “Raw” captures the band as it should be heard, with the rhythm section of drummer Beard and bassist Hill locked in to the blues/rock grooves, Gibbon’s guitar riffing and biting above with the vocals dead on real and raw.

In fact, the record sounds so good it’s hard to believe it was recorded live – and very likely wouldn’t have worked if Beard was a John Bonham-style pounder. But his drumming is perfect for the setup that was clearly perfectly created by the engineers.

The unplanned live session turned out to be the final recordings of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band with Hill, who died in July 2021.

At the time of his passing, ZZ Top was the longest running band ever with all original members. But, they didn’t hang things up when “the Dust” in Gibbon’s words, left the building. Instead, Gibbons and Beard took Hill’s suggestion and brought guitar tech Elwood Framcos into the band.on bass.

“It’s quite a trip having Elwood step in to help keep the ball rolling,” Gibbons told Classic Rock. “He’s adding a great bit of enthusiasm. When I see Frank Beard smiling for the first time in 30 years, I know something good’s happening.”

Francis, who has been touring with ZZ Top this year, and will be on the Pinewood Bowl stage Sunday, came into the group from punk rock, something of a jump from ZZ Top’s blues-rock.

“We were curious if such a background was going to enter the ZZ Top world,” Gibbons told Classic Rock. “But I must say that Elwood’s presence brings a robust energy that is actually a boost to ZZ Top. You might even consider us being somewhat new as a band. Which we are!”

ZZ Top will be making its ninth Lincoln appearance since 1975 and its third Pinewood show Sunday.