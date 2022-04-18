ZZ Top returning to Pinewood Bowl in August with Gov't Mule

ZZ Top will play Pinewood Bowl Aug. 21, along with special guest Gov’t Mule.

The show, the band’s ninth in Lincoln since 1975, will be its first since bassist Dusty Hill died last year at age 72. The band’s lineup of the bearded Billy Gibbons on guitar, Hill and clean-shaven Frank Beard on drums lasted more than 50 years until Hill’s passing.

When Hill first fell ill, he named Elwood Francis, the band’s guitar tech, as his “designated hitter.” Francis continues to fill the bass role with the band.

“That Lil Ol’ Band from Texas,” which was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004, has released 15 studio albums, put out a documentary on its early years in 2019, and earlier this year released a related live album “Raw,” that provides the name for the “Raw Whiskey Tour” which begins next week and runs through August.

Gov’t Mule, the Southern rock band led by Grammy Award-winning guitarist Warren Haynes, will be making its third Lincoln appearance in a decade. Gov’t Mule, which began as a side project for Haynes and the late bassist Allen Woody, who were part of the Allman Brothers Band in 1995, played the Rococo Theatre in 2014 and the Bourbon Theatre in 2019.

Tickets for the show start at $45 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and on the Ticketmaster app. Tickets can also be purchased at the Pinnacle Bank Arena ticket office on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The ZZ Top show is the 13th announced concert for Pinewood Bowl this summer.

Other shows, all on sale, are: Styx and REO Speedwagon, May 10; Earth, Wind & Fire, May 14; Jack White, June 12; Jake Owen, June 16; Bon Iver, June 18; Tom Segura, July 27; Little Big Town, July 28; Goo Goo Dolls, July 30; Bonnie Raitt, Aug. 2; Dirty Heads, Aug. 10; Jim Gaffigan, Aug. 29; and Incubus, Sept. 23.

More Pinewood concert announcements are expected in the next two weeks. At least 16 concerts will be held there this summer.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.