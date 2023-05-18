Shania Twain knew the exact day she was coming to Lincoln as she prepared for her “Queen of Me” tour.

“I think it’s the 19th (of May),” she said as the Zoom interview from a cavernous Las Vegas rehearsal room. “I’m sure it is. I’ll see you there.”

That Twain could pull her Pinnacle Bank Arena date off the top of her head is evidence of how hands on she is with the tour, which began May 3 and will run through November.

“I started months ago, and this is the most involved I've ever been with my stage productions,” she said in late April. “I'm really excited about sharing it. I love making music. I love designing clothing. I love the whole vision of the stage production, the lighting, the flow of the show."

Twain is sharing a mix of songs from her just released album, “Queen of Me,” some rarely performed “deep cuts” and late ‘90s hits like “Up,” “You’re Still the One” and the smash “Man, I Feel Like a Woman” that made her an international superstar.

Many of those songs have been rearranged following her 2018 throat surgery to repair her voice, which was damaged by the effects of dysphonia that resulted after she contracted Lyme disease in 2003.

“I do have to change them," Twain said. “I change certain ways that I sing things. “For example, if I would have normally sung something in a falsetto, now I sing it in a power note. It’s all about voice placement. I can sing lower in some cases than I used to, which is cool. I've got more power. Really, the falsettos are a little more tricky. Now. I'm like the loudest, the loudest one of all the vocals and t love it.”

A few of the songs that she’s doing on tour come from “The Woman in Me,” her 1995 second album that forever changed country music. Like Garth Brooks before her, Twain combined country with pop and especially rock elements and production into genre-smashing hits.

Twain and producer Robert John “Mutt" Lange, who she later married, didn’t intend to shake up country music when they made the record. In fact, she said, she had no idea that she’d done so until she and Lange left the studio cocoon.

“The weird thing is that I had already made the music ... and I didn't realize that when we recorded it.” she said. “We didn't play it to anyone outside the studio at all until it was done. It's almost as if the record didn't really belong anywhere specific to the genre, you know, inside a genre lane, Mutt was not rooted in country. But I was."

Her songwriting roots went back to Willie Nelson and Kris Kristofferson and Dolly Parton, while Lange was a rock producer.

“We just made the record that seemed right for Shania Twain," she said. "So it was legitimate. It was original."

But no one knew the album didn't fit into any one genre, which caused many radio stations to shun it.

"I guess what I'm saying is I didn't realize that it didn't belong, really, anywhere, till they told me it didn’t,” she said.

In fact, Mercury Records executives informed Twain there was only one possible single on the album, and it wasn’t “Any Man of Mine,” the song that she and Lange wanted to be the first to hit radio.

“I'm like, OK, fine. If you're not going to put out ‘Any Man of Mine’ first, go with ‘Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under.’ I'm a fan. I listen to country music. I listen to pop music. I listen to all kinds of music. I think the country fan will love this song. And then they're going to want to hear what else I've got. Then we're going with ‘Any Man of Mine.' Everybody agreed with that. And oh boy, when ‘Any Man of Mine’ came out, the fans just took over.”

Much to the surprise of the execs and country radio programmers – “you should have seen the looks on their faces when we took the record around playing it for them” – “Any Man of Mine” shot to No. 1 on the country charts and crossed over into the Top 40.

The genre-busting songs from “The Woman in Me” started five years in which Twain became a global superstar, selling millions of albums and playing sold-out shows around the world.

Twain’s now cited as an influence by the likes of Carrie Underwood, (“she paved the way for a lot of us”). Taylor Swift, who credits her pop crossover to Twain, Orville Peck, Kasey Musgraves, Harry Styles and Kelsea Ballerini, who came out to Twain’s “Man, I Feel Like a Woman” in her opening slot for Kenny Chesney Saturday.

“That is just so rewarding to hear,” Twain said. “Because the reason I even make music is because I'm inspired by it. I'm inspired as a listener.r I'm inspired as a concert goer. I'm inspired as a songwriter. Music saves me from a lot of things. it's an escape for me for a lot of things.

“In fact, I wrote this whole album ‘Queen of Me’ during COVID. It was my escapism. It’s like OK, this is a very dark period in history, very, very scary. I gotta get happy, I gotta take control of my mindset. I gotta get positive, like deliberately positive. So I'm going to write about things that make me happy, things that make me laugh, things that make me want to dance.”

The Shania acolytes aren’t simply following Twain because of her crossover success. They admire her for outspokenness on issues of equality, bringing an honest female sexuality into music and, most importantly, the hard earned Independence that has driven her throughout her career.

“I think you've just got to be very, very honest with yourself to be your own leader, and not follow anyone else,” Twain said. “No one is interested in having two of any one thing. It may be more challenging, but I'm inspired by the challenge. I'm motivated by challenge. Being unique is a challenge but like that I want to be unique. I want to be my own thing. So if everyone expects me to go left, I'm probably not going left.”

Twain's tour is happening in the middle of her “comeback” that has seen her prominently featured in the documentary series “Women Who Rock,” as well as become a presence at the Grammy Awards, receive a CMT honor and release “Queen of Me,” her first album since 2018.

The album promptly debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard Top 200 albums chart, making her along with Madonna the only female artists to have top 10 albums in the 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s.

“Resurgence of presence is a better way to put it, probably,” Twain said. “I'm an empty-nester. We've come out of COVID and I've had all this music building up that I've been writing, all the songs I've been building up, building up so much material. My son was anxious to get out into the world on his own. I'm doing as much as I ever did in my career right now. I'm just working every day and loving it. Loving it way more now than I did when I was younger.”

And Twain is reaping the rewards that have come after three decades of bringing rock to country and speaking her mind in her songs.

“Success kept building, but for a long time there were still always hurdles to overcome, it seemed,” she said. “if you fast forward to now. I'm just having fun with all the success I already had, that I already created, that I worked so hard for. I'm enjoying it now. I'm enjoying the fans. I'm not looking for approval from anyone other than the fans. If I'm being purely honest, you know what I'm saying? I just want to give them a great show and enjoy myself creating that show.”

