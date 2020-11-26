Zooming for the holidays: Jim Brickman to play Christmas concert for Lied Center

Thanks to the virus that stole Christmas, Jim Brickman couldn’t do his annual holiday tour.
So the pianist and songwriter found a new way to get around to the cities he’d planned to visit in person over the next month: an online “tour” he’s calling “Comfort & Joy at Home.”
By Christmas, that online tour will have made “stops” in more than 80 places that Brickman would have played, beginning Sunday with Lincoln and the Lied Center for Performing Arts.
“We were planning on coming to the Lied Center for Christmas,” Brinkman said. “So I wanted to make it as close to what we would be doing as possible and still involve the local theater.”
Virtually simulating the real thing begins with the show’s presentation.
“People are used to seeing me solo, which is why we’re able to do this,” Brickman said. “But I’m not playing the piano from my couch. We have a beautiful set design. It’s basically the same set design that we’d be taking out, done in the studio. It will look beautiful and it will sound beautiful.”
It is critical to bring in the audience, Brickman said, to somehow turn the now-common livestreamed performances into something more than just people sitting at home, watching a screen.
“We’re doing it in a Zoom room, so I can see you and you can see me,” he said. “It’s not a passive show, like a typical streaming show. We’ll interact. You can clap, sing along. Maybe I’ll ask, 'If you want to hear this song or that song, raise your hand.' There’s a meet-and-greet afterward where we can talk.”
Zoom, which will have higher quality audio than, say, a Facebook Live stream, should make Brickman’s show better and more satisfying than the experience of watching the livestreams that have become ubiquitous during the pandemic.
“They all have the same quality to them, whether they’re at home or doing a full show on a stage,” Brickman said. “Doing it this way, you’re doing more shows for fewer people, but it’s a different, better experience. It’s interactive. But because we’re doing it with the community, you might be on with friends, see somebody you know.
“And it will be a show for that community. If I’m in Albuquerque, you can’t say, 'Go Big Red.’ These things matter. It makes it unique and special.”
The show will, of course, be made up of Christmas music, combining standards with Brickman’s holiday compositions. There will, however, not be a standard set list used for every show.
“I’ve been playing these songs for so many years, I have them under my fingers,” he said. “A lot of the original songs I've written, if I don’t know them, we’re in trouble. I don’t really practice, maybe a little. I do what comes to me, the vibe that I’m feeling when I’m playing, like what feels right now is something sentimental or the next song should be happy.”
The Grammy-nominated hit-making instrumentalist brings his award-winning songwriting skills to his Christmas songs that are widely viewed as some of the best contemporary holiday compositions.
“Most new Christmas songs tend to be trite,” Brickman said. “A lot of them even begin the same way — the lights are on the tree, Santa’s coming down the chimney — things that are obvious. I tend to write something that reflects the feeling of that year.
"My song this year, 'Fa La La, Ho Ho Ho,' is a very up-tempo, happy, feel-good, call and response song. I meant it to be a live song, where I could do a call and response with the audience. I wanted to do that this year because it should be happy, an escape from what we’ve been going through.”
One thing Brickman won’t do in the shows is dwell on the fact that the audience is stuck at home and the performance is remote because of the pandemic.
“I don’t think it should be amplified; I think everybody knows,” he said. “I might tease somebody and say, ‘You could have cleaned your house for me.’ But I have no intention of talking about it. We don’t need to harp on it.
“What I want to do is make people forget about that for a couple hours. I have a song, from last year, about a little girl whose mother passes away. It’s a beautiful song, but it’s not right for this year. … We have enough of that.”
Because the show is on Zoom, there are a limited amount of tickets available. And tickets, in this case, are literal — for Brickman has come with another Christmas tie-in to the show.
“Every ticket somebody buys, we send you a Christmas stocking, stuffed with all kinds of good stuff — a CD of music, popcorn, hot chocolate, a ticket to the show, crayons to draw Santa,” he said.
As is the case for all of the performances, the Lied Center will receive a portion of the proceeds. Brickman is doing his part to support the theaters where he regularly performs, most of which, unlike the Lied, have been shuttered since March.
If there’s a silver lining to moving online, Brickman said, it is that some people who know about him and have considered coming to a concert can buy a ticket for as little as $40 for their family and maybe some friends to see the show.
“I think it grows the audience,” he said. “You have people who may not want to drive down to the Lied Center, pay a babysitter, go out to dinner, all that stuff, that still might want to see me, hear me. With one ticket per household, they can do it affordably, have five or six people watching, maybe. It’s an opportunity for those who may like Jim Brickman’s music to see the show who might never go out to see it. And if they like it, they might come to see me live next year.”
With the likelihood that concerts will return by summer or fall of 2021, Brickman is already planning to do an in-person holiday tour next year. But he may not entirely scrap the online shows.
“If I’m invited to come back to the Lied Center, I want to come back,” he said. “But let’s say it's in Singapore, or a smaller town, where there’s only 300-400 people who would come to a show. It could be done like this then.”
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!