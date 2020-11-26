Zooming for the holidays: Jim Brickman to play Christmas concert for Lied Center

“Every ticket somebody buys, we send you a Christmas stocking, stuffed with all kinds of good stuff — a CD of music, popcorn, hot chocolate, a ticket to the show, crayons to draw Santa,” he said.

As is the case for all of the performances, the Lied Center will receive a portion of the proceeds. Brickman is doing his part to support the theaters where he regularly performs, most of which, unlike the Lied, have been shuttered since March.

If there’s a silver lining to moving online, Brickman said, it is that some people who know about him and have considered coming to a concert can buy a ticket for as little as $40 for their family and maybe some friends to see the show.

“I think it grows the audience,” he said. “You have people who may not want to drive down to the Lied Center, pay a babysitter, go out to dinner, all that stuff, that still might want to see me, hear me. With one ticket per household, they can do it affordably, have five or six people watching, maybe. It’s an opportunity for those who may like Jim Brickman’s music to see the show who might never go out to see it. And if they like it, they might come to see me live next year.”