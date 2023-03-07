To celebrate the Zoo Bar’s 50th anniversary, ZooFest, the annual July street festival, will expand to three days and extend onto P Street.

This summer's festival, which began in 1998 to mark the bar’s 25th anniversary, will feature a lineup that pays homage to the country’s longest-running blues club with, most notably, July 6 headliner Charlie Musselwhite, along with John Primer and the Real Deal Blues Band and The Bel Airs.

The festival lineup also includes newer bands and artists that haven’t played the Zoo. They include July 7 headliner Karl Denson's Tiny Universe, an acclaimed live band led by Denson, who plays saxophone with the Rolling Stones, and Amythyst Kiah, a Grammy Award winner for American roots song who’s now opening for Jason Isbell.

Bringing the past and present together will be the July 8 headliner, Shemekia Copeland, today’s top female blues artist who played the Zoo early in her career and whose father, guitarist Johnny Copeland, played the club in the ‘80s and ‘90s.

“I’m proud to honor the past, but we’re a living, breathing thing,” said Zoo Bar owner Pete Watters. “We don’t want to be a museum. So getting some new bands was important. I think the lineup is pretty representative of bands that should be there and bands that look at the future.”

ZooFest will conclude with “The 50th Waltz.” Modeled on The Band’s final concert, “The Last Waltz,” in which a series of guest artists joined the band for a song or two, “The 50th Waltz” will be comprised of Lincoln musicians who have played the Zoo Bar throughout its 50 years.

“Josh (Hoyer) is putting that together,” Watters said. “It’s a way to incorporate a lot of local players to play the 50th. There are so many (local) bands that should be on there. This is a way to get them represented."

Unlike other festivals, there will be no VIP tickets or special seating sections. “I just don’t believe in that,” Watters said. “I want the festival to be for everybody, for everybody to pay the same and have the same kind of experience.”

ZooFest, however, will look a little different this year.

The festival, held annually on 14th Street in front of the bar, will extend into the P Street intersection. With the stage extended north, there will be more space on P Street for audience members, drink stands and, perhaps, food trucks.

Advance tickets for ZooFest, on sale at ticketweb.com, are: $40 for July 6 and $50 for each of the weekend nights. The three-day package is $120.

ZooFest July 6 — The Bel Airs, 5 p.m.; Igor and the Red Elvises, 7 p.m.; Charlie Musselwhite, 9 p.m. July 7 — The Jimmys, 5 p.m.; Amethyst Kiah, 7 p.m.; Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, 9 p.m.; Andy William & The Nebraska All Stars, 11 p.m. July 8 — Blues Ed Program, 1 p.m.; The Lightning Bugs/Fabtones, 3 p.m.; John Primer and the Real Deal Blues Band, 5 p.m.; James Hunter Six, 7 p.m.; Shemekia Copeland, 9 p.m.; The 50th Waltz, 11 p.m.

