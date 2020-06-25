ZooFest officially canceled for July

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ZooFest will not take place next month. But there is a chance that the Zoo Bar’s annual street festival could happen in late August.

That’s the word from owner Pete Watters, who has canceled the July 10-11 event that was to be headlined by Booker T. Jones of Booker T. and the MGs.

There is a chance, Watters said, that the festival could be moved to Aug. 21-22. That, however, would be contingent on the directed health measure restrictions that might be in place in late August along with the needed approval of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

This was to be the 20th annual ZooFest. The first, which celebrated the bar’s 25th anniversary, took place in 1998. After a two-year hiatus, ZooFest began taking place annually in 2001, staged on 14th Street — outside the bar — each July.

The festival, if it happens in August, is celebrating the 47th anniversary of the Zoo Bar, the longest-running blues-roots music club to operate in the same space in the country.

