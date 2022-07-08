ZooFest 2022

ZooFest, the annual festival held on 14th Street in front of the Zoo Bar, returns Friday and Saturday to celebrate the venerable roots/blues club that, at 49 years, is the U.S.'s longest running such club still in its original location.

The festival, first held in 1998 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Zoo Bar, then annually beginning in 2001, had run for 19 straight years before the 2020 edition was shut down by the pandemic.

As has been the case for several years, the festival is primarily made of up of artists who have played the club, with each night headlined by iconic artists such as Mavis Staples, Los Lobos, Irma Thomas and Delbert McClinton in the 9 p.m. slot.

This year’s headliners are Bobby Rush on Friday and Booker T., the legendary leader of soul band Booker T and the MGs and a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The ZooFest schedule is:

Friday

5 p.m. — Bel Airs

7 p.m. — Melody Trucks

9 p.m. — Bobby Rush

11 p.m. — Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal

Saturday

3 p.m. — Big Daddy Caleb and the Chargers

5 p.m. — Dale Watson

7 p.m. — The Phantom Blues Band with Curtis Salgado

9 p.m. — Booker T.

11 p.m. — Andy William and the Nebraska All Stars

Advance tickets are $35 each day, $60 for both days.

Day of show entry, at the 14th and O street gate, is $40.