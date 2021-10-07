Zakk Wylde talks riffs, rock and Ozzy as a powerlifter

For Zakk Wylde, the riff is the thing.
That’s true when he’s playing guitar with Ozzy Osbourne, and is even more important when he’s writing songs, recording and playing with his band Black Label Society.
And, Wylde said, those short, repeated chord progressions have been at the core of rock and metal since day one.
“All the bands we love, down to Cream, then to Mountain, Zeppelin, Sabbath, Deep Purple, it’s the riff,” he said. “For me, the riff always inspires not only the song, but the melody and the words, to some degree. Look at 'Mississippi Queen,' 'Smoke on the Water' -- the list goes on and on.”
Wylde’s riff mastery can be heard in all its vibrant, earth-shaking power on “Doom Crew Inc.,” the album Black Label Society will release on Nov. 26.
Last week, Wylde and company kicked off a two-month tour to preview “Doom Crew Inc.” that will stop at the Bourbon Theatre Wednesday.
The new album, Wylde said, is a tribute to the band’s road crew and to its legion of followers, aka the Doom Crew.
“Tell the Nebraska Doom Crew to come on out -- it’s for them,” Wylde said.
Those who turn up at the show, Wylde promised, will hear fuller, louder versions of the heavy, stomping hard rock metal that Black Label Society has put on its 11 albums -- all of which will get a nod in the set.
“We try to have something from every record," Wylde said. "Choosing them? It’s not as hard a job as the Rolling Stones have.”
Wylde had to wrap up the band's tour by the end of the year because he’s slated to hit the road on a European tour with Osbourne in late January.
Wylde, who joined up with Osbourne in 1988, has been the most constant guitarist of his career, appearing on all of Ozzy’s solo albums save for last year’s “Ordinary Man.”
He’ll be back, along with Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton and Tony Iommi, on the record Osbourne will release next year. And he’s ready to tour, if Ozzy is able to go.
“He’s just had surgery on his neck,” Wylde said. “We’ve got to get him back to Ozzy level on his bench, squat and deadlift.”
Does Ozzy really lift?
“He’s jacked up on steroids,” Wylde said. “He’s a powerlifter. I’ve been his steroid dealer since 1987.”
Playing with Osbourne, he said, is a little different than fronting Black Label Society, largely because he’s “just” a guitarist.
“With Ozzy, it’s more guitar duties. With Black Label Society, it’s guitar, vocals, piano,” he said. “To me, I love them both. I love playing with Ozz. I love doing BLS. I love Zakk Sabbath (his Black Sabbath tribute band). I just love playing with my guys.”
In fact, Wylde said, he’d be cranking out the riffs, even if he wasn’t famous and successful.
“If I’d never been blessed with having met Ozzy, or put together BLS, me and J.D. (Black Label Society bassist John DeServio) would be running a music store, have a cover band,” he said. “Everything would revolve around music.
"It’s just what you do.”
