Zakk Wylde talks riffs, rock and Ozzy as a powerlifter

For Zakk Wylde, the riff is the thing.

That’s true when he’s playing guitar with Ozzy Osbourne, and is even more important when he’s writing songs, recording and playing with his band Black Label Society.

And, Wylde said, those short, repeated chord progressions have been at the core of rock and metal since day one.

“All the bands we love, down to Cream, then to Mountain, Zeppelin, Sabbath, Deep Purple, it’s the riff,” he said. “For me, the riff always inspires not only the song, but the melody and the words, to some degree. Look at 'Mississippi Queen,' 'Smoke on the Water' -- the list goes on and on.”

Wylde’s riff mastery can be heard in all its vibrant, earth-shaking power on “Doom Crew Inc.,” the album Black Label Society will release on Nov. 26.

Last week, Wylde and company kicked off a two-month tour to preview “Doom Crew Inc.” that will stop at the Bourbon Theatre Wednesday.

The new album, Wylde said, is a tribute to the band’s road crew and to its legion of followers, aka the Doom Crew.

“Tell the Nebraska Doom Crew to come on out -- it’s for them,” Wylde said.