Lincoln Youth Symphony will perform "A Quick Trip to Scandinavia" at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at Lincoln Southwest High School, 7001 S. 14th St.
LYS will perform the final movement of Finnish composer Jean Sibelius' "Symphony No. 2" and his famous "Finlandia."
Music of Norway is also on the docket, as LYS will perform "Peer Gynt Suite No. 1" by Edvard Grieg. Marissa Cooley will be the featured senior soloist with the strings of the orchestra for "Chaconne" by Tomaso Vitali.
Free to the public. For more details, see lincolnyouthsymphony.org.